Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON

The timeless masterpiece of African American Theater comes to the stage, February 2 - 18.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON

Black Theatre Troupe has announced the upcoming production of August Wilson's critically acclaimed play, THE PIANO LESSON.

 

This powerful and poignant drama, set against the backdrop of 1930s Pittsburgh, promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling, compelling characters, and exploration of African American history and heritage.

 

Performances of THE PIANO LESSON are February 2 through 18 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org

 

THE PIANO LESSON is the fourth play in Wilson's remarkable Pittsburgh Cycle, also known as the Century Cycle, which consists of ten plays exploring the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. Last performed by BTT in 1996, the company is honored to bring Wilson's iconic work back to the stage, continuing its commitment to showcasing the diverse and powerful voices within the African American theatrical tradition.

 

The play, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1990, revolves around the Charles family and an heirloom piano that holds the ghosts of the family's past. As the family grapples with their history and the legacy of slavery, they confront questions of identity, heritage, and the price of the American Dream.

 

Under the direction of Patdro Harris, the talented cast of Black Theatre Troupe brings Wilson's characters to life with authenticity and depth. THE PIANO LESSON is a testament to August Wilson's mastery of storytelling and his ability to address complex themes with both nuance and heart.

 

Phoenix' Black Theatre Troupe is one of the few companies in the United States to have produced all ten plays of Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle, an accomplishment which was acknowledged last year with an award from August Wilson House/The August Wilson Estate and the Pittsburgh/Post Gazette.

 

For more information, visit blacktheatretroupe.org.




