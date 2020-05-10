BWW Review: A LIVE BENEFIT READING OF SEAN DANIELS' THE WHITE CHIP at Arizona Theatre Company

In line with its ongoing commitment to bringing diverse creative content to its audiences online, the original Off-Broadway cast of THE WHITE CHIP will perform a live reading of Artistic Director Sean Daniels' play about his unusual path to sobriety as a fundraiser for The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organization, and Arizona Theatre Company.

A dry comedy about drying out, THE WHITE CHIP follows Steven (Joe Tapper) on a wild theatrical journey to recovery. Steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country, Steven quickly spirals out of control from his place on top of the world to rock bottom. From first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, he carves an unusual path to sobriety.

The benefit performance will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. (Pacific/Arizona Time) / 8 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), tomorrow, Monday, May 11 simultaneously on Arizona Theatre Company's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The performance is free, but viewers are welcome to donate what they can. It will then be available for four days afterwards through ATC's website and YouTube channel.

Poster credit to ATC