Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Arizona Theatre Company has exclusive rights in Tucson to share the best plays in British theatre available exclusively on cinema screens presented by National Theatre Live. Running from January to May, ATC will present screenings of National Theatre Live presentations on select Saturdays at the Temple of Music and Art. The schedule includes:

Hamlet / Saturday, January 6, 2024, 2 PM and 7:30 PM / Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) takes on the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy.

Fleabag / Saturday, February 17, 2024, 2 PM and 7:30 PM / Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series Fleabag. (1hr 25min)

Good / Saturday, March 30, 2024, 2 PM and 7:30 PM / David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a blistering return to the West End in one of Britain's most powerful political plays, as an ordinary man who is swept into the Nazi regime.

42nd Street / Saturday, May 25, 2024, 2 PM and 7:30 PM / One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales is told in this largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical, filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal and directed by Mark Bramble.

National Theatre Live is The National Theatre's groundbreaking project to broadcast the best of British theatre live from the London stage to cinemas across the UK and around the world. Plays are filmed in front of a live theatre audience at The National Theatre in London, optimizing everything for the big screen so it's the next best thing to being there. The actors on stage deliver their performances as they normally would any other night. NTL tailors the position of cameras to capture each production and works closely with technical teams to make sure every element on stage such as lighting, hair, and make-up look fantastic on the big screen.

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are available online for $15. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and seating is first-come, first-served. Bar service and snacks will be available. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.