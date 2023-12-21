Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

ATC Cinema Series - National Theatre Live presents exclusive screenings of British theatre's finest plays in Tucson.
POPULAR
Arizona Theatre Company has exclusive rights in Tucson to share the best plays in British theatre available exclusively on cinema screens presented by National Theatre Live. Running from January to May, ATC will present screenings of National Theatre Live presentations on select Saturdays at the Temple of Music and Art. The schedule includes:
National Theatre Live is The National Theatre's groundbreaking project to broadcast the best of British theatre live from the London stage to cinemas across the UK and around the world. Plays are filmed in front of a live theatre audience at The National Theatre in London, optimizing everything for the big screen so it's the next best thing to being there. The actors on stage deliver their performances as they normally would any other night. NTL tailors the position of cameras to capture each production and works closely with technical teams to make sure every element on stage such as lighting, hair, and make-up look fantastic on the big screen.
TICKETS: General Admission tickets are available online for $15. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and seating is first-come, first-served. Bar service and snacks will be available. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.
Videos
|The Nutcracker
Symphony Hall (12/14-12/24)
|remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
|Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
|Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
|A Winnie-The-Pooh Christmas Tail
Valley Youth Theatre (12/01-12/23)
|It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
|The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
|Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
|7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
|The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You