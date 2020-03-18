Arizona Theatre Company Postpones Events and Programs

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) has announced that the final two shows of the 2019/2020 season - The Legend of Georgia McBride and Women in Jeopardy! - are being moved to the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, respectively.

Women in Jeopardy! will be the first show of the 2020/2021 season and will play in tandem with the previously announced My 80 Year Old Boyfriend. The Legend of Georgia McBride will be the first show of the 2021/2022 season

ATC also announced that education programs, including the annual Summer on Stage, will return in 2021, but will not be organized this year.

"Given Governor Doug Ducey's new guidelines relating to public gatherings in the face of the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus and because of our deep concern for the health and safety of our artists, crew, staff, patrons, donors and volunteers, we felt this was the right decision to make at this time," said Managing Director Designee Geri Wright. "This is a pause and a reschedule. We will once again enjoy these fantastic offerings, just a few months later."

Artistic Director Sean Daniels, who will direct Women in Jeopardy! when it is staged, added that "while these details will be figured out in the upcoming weeks, we remain grateful to our staff, our artists and to our patrons who have handled this with such grace. The support we have received has been amazing."

Wright said that individuals holding tickets for these productions will be able to exchange them for the future performances or choose to donate the cost of the cancelled performances to ATC "to help Arizona Theatre Company rebound from this challenging time and to quickly resume our mission of bringing the very best theatre to the citizens of Arizona."

Additional information will be provided to ticket holders in the coming weeks. To make a donation to Arizona Theatre Company, visit https://arizonatheatre.org/ways-to-give/.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





