Arizona Theatre Company Names Charlene T. Vasquez Chief Of Staff

Arizona Theatre Company has named Charlene T. Vasquez as its new Chief of Staff. Vasquez will work closely with executive leadership to fortify the organization's mission, forge vital connections, and spearhead projects aimed at propelling the company forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charlene to the Arizona Theatre Company family," said Geri Wright, Executive Director of ATC. "Her wealth of experience, coupled with her unwavering dedication to community engagement, make her an invaluable asset as we chart the future course of our organization."

With over two decades of experience in community relations, marketing, and communications, Charlene brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished track record of strategic leadership to her new position. Prior to joining ATC, she held pivotal roles across various sectors, demonstrating her commitment to community engagement and organizational advancement.

Most recently, Charlene served as the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Arizona Coyotes, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing the team's presence and impact throughout the Valley. Her tenure was marked by initiatives that underscored the Coyotes' commitment to being exemplary corporate citizens and fostering community goodwill.

Before her tenure with the Coyotes, Charlene served as a Partnership Specialist for the Arizona Department of Commerce, where she played a key role in orchestrating partnership agreements in support of the 2020 Census, contributing significantly to statewide efforts.

Charlene's extensive career also includes notable positions such as Director of Promotions & Community Engagement for the Arizona Hotshots, VP of Administration and Community

Affairs for Friendly House, and Director of Cultural, Community, and Municipal Relations at Arizona State University.

A proud fourth-generation Arizonan and graduate of Arizona State University, Charlene holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She remains deeply committed to serving her community and has lent her expertise to numerous boards and committees, including the Victoria Foundation and Tempe Tourism.

In her new capacity as Chief of Staff at Arizona Theatre Company, Charlene Vasquez will undoubtedly continue to be a driving force in fostering connections, inspiring innovation, and advancing the organization's mission.