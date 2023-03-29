Arizona Festival PURE IMAGINATION Announces 2023 Lineup Additions, Los Lobos And Dirtwire

The organizers of Pure Imagination - the female led and curated, environmentally forward, all-ages destination festival taking place on May 20th in Prescott, AZ - have announced the addition of two acts to the already fantastic line-up for its sophomore edition: Los Lobos and Dirtwire.

For all the trailblazing musical acts who've emerged from Los Angeles, very few embody the city's wildly eclectic spirit more wholeheartedly than Los Lobos. Over the last five decades, the East L.A.-bred band has made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of genres -- rock-and-roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and mÃºsica norteÃ±a, punk rock and country -- and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own.

Hailing from the underground, west coast, electronic, bass music scene, Dirtwire finds itself at the forefront of experimental electronic music production mixing in their wide array of world instruments with sampled beats and 808's. Dirtwire's live shows are a communal psychedelic journey, ranging from down home boot stomping get downs, to bass and blues electronic mashups, to ethereal cinematic beat driven soundscapes. Woven into each is the exploration of where live instruments meet computer production, and where tradition meets experimentation.

Additionally, the festival has announced a partnership with the Arizona-based, eco-conscious apparel company Keep Nature Wild, which also hosts nationwide community cleanups. The company will be doing the site clean-up on the day after the festival. Their dedicated "Wild Keeper Ambassadors" spend time every month tidying up their communities. Together, they pick up one pound of trash for every product sold.

This month, in anticipation of the company achieving their goal of picking up 1,000,000 pounds of trash and in celebration of Earth Day, Pure Imagination will be participating in a community trash pick-up campaign to help Keep Nature Wild with their initiative.

Situated in the 19th century, historic, old-west town of Prescott, AZ, just an hour and a half away from both Phoenix and Flagstaff, this year's intimate event also boasts performances from 8x Grammy winner and reggae icon Ziggy Marley, the legendary Grammy winning singer-songwriter and soon-to-be published memoirist Lucinda Williams and her band, recent 4x Grammy nominated Allison Russell, beloved Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots, Grammy nominee Brandy Clark, alternative radio favorites Capital Cities, as well as Jared James Nichols, The Brummies, Johan Glidden, and Ponderosa Grove, the Grammy nominated frontwoman of which, Candace Devine, founded Pure Imagination. Passes to the family-friendly event can be purchased HERE.

Pure Imagination 2023 Line-Up

Ziggy Marley

Lucinda Williams and her band

Los Lobos

Capital Cities

Allison Russell

Nappy Roots

Brandy Clark

Dirtwire

Ponderosa Grove

Jared James Nichols

The Brummies

Johan Glidden

The all encompassing experience features an eclectic lineup as diverse and exciting as the landscape where it's taking place. Located on Watson Lake Park, featuring the breathtaking setting and granite dells of Prescott National Forest - the traditional Yavapai land belonging to The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, The Yavapai-Apache Nation and The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe - the festival is just minutes away from historic Prescott, Arizona. The grounds offer festival-goers miles of hiking trails, on-site lawn games and frisbee golf, twenty food trucks, as well as kayaking. Prescott's picturesque downtown is replete with serious old west vibes - in fact, The Palace, where the Earp Brothers and Doc Holliday used to get a drink, is still a favorite spot for tourists and locals alike.

Pure Imagination saw its inaugural festival in 2022, where the stage was graced by folk rock band Dawes, hip hop icon, Talib Kweli, three time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, Nikki Lane, Rising Appalachia, Phantom Planet, Katie Pruitt and more. This eclectic line-up brought over 5,000 music fans to the field to enjoy Prescott's always perfect weather with a day packed with performances by aerial artists, performance groups, jugglers, art cars and plenty of revelry for everyone. Many of the same experiences are returning to the festival grounds this year. Details below.

"Art Ally" featuring live painters and projection art, art cars, interactive exhibits and installations

The Hopi Water Clan Dance Troupe

Play area, bubble joy, face painting, kids talent show, kiddie jam zone, compost trash lessons and more. Kids 7 and under are free!

Aerialists, stilt walkers, dance exhibitions and more!

Lounge spaces throughout the grounds

VIP camp experience packages by Noam

VIP lounge with installations by Buckey's Casino

Catered snacks and food by El Gato Azul

Beauty bar by Desert Rose Retreat

Giant field games

The festival has been the work of Candace Devine, frontwoman of Ponderosa Grove and CEO of Further West, the company that produces Pure Imagination Festival. Devine started the festival out as part of a desire to see Prescott rise as an epicenter for arts, culture and music in the Southwest. The town itself is surrounded by the Prescott National Forest which offers 1.25 million acres of natural, rugged beauty and is a top destination for mountain biking, hiking and bouldering. "Pure Imagination has been a dream of mine for a long time and it was amazing to see everyone that came forward last year in support of music and the arts for this very treasured and unique experience. We have a spectacular line-up this year and we can't wait to astonish everyone with a day of magic and music that holds a vibrant loving community of people at the center of all of it," said Devine.

The festival will donate a portion of its proceeds to: Flying Horse Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to supporting arts and music in multicultural spaces. Flying Horse Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3).