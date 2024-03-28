Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces 20th Season Of Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Broadway Theatre will kick off its 20th season of live performances in the West Valley.

The season opens in October and includes seven shows ranging from classics like "Hello, Dolly!" and family favorites like "Beauty and the Beast" to award-winning musicals like "Million Dollar Quartet." The season also includes the regional premiere of "Tootsie."

"We are enormously grateful for the years of support our community has given us especially as we celebrate our 20th season together," said Kiel Klaphake, Arizona Broadway Theatre CEO.

"It feels like just yesterday we opened our first production in a tent at the Peoria Sports Complex because construction on our building was not finished. We have come a long way since then and are very excited about the future."

The 466-seat Arizona Broadway Theatre is located in the Northwest Valley. It provides a total entertainment experience for audiences of all ages by combining a one-of-a-kind venue with quality dining and professional theatre.

"The upcoming season is an exciting and ambitious lineup of full-scale musical productions," added Klaphake. "These shows were chosen specifically to help audiences escape the pressures of the world while providing a beautiful, shared experience of laughter, tears and inspiration. We cannot wait to share these stories with audiences from across the Valley."

The 2024-25 Season at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet

Oct. 4 through Nov. 2, 2024

What happens when you put those four iconic musicians in the same room? You get one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley together for an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations. Audiences will relive the era with the 2010 Tony Award nominated musical showcasing hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Hound Dog," and many more.

Beauty & the Beast

Nov. 15 through Dec. 29, 2024

This revered fairy-tale is one of the largest of the season, in the grand tradition of "The Little Mermaid," "The Wizard of Oz" and "A Christmas Carol," the show includes expansive sets, beautifully crafted costumes, a large chorus with a robust sound, and more. The "tale as old as time," reminds us to look beyond one's exterior and find beauty from within. Belle finds herself in the middle of a daring and magical adventure, attempting to rescue her beloved father from a terrible Beast by offering herself in exchange for his freedom. She soon discovers she is not the only prisoner held in the Beast's extraordinary castle. Many other fanciful characters are trapped in this spellbound form until the Beast can learn to love and have his love returned.

Hello, Dolly!

Jan. 17 through Feb. 21, 2025

Considered America's finest piece of musical theatre, "Hello Dolly" storms the Arizona Broadway Theatre stage in January 2025. Start your year off right with this classic love story with music including "Before the Parade Passes By," "Ribbons Down My Back," and the title smash hit, "Hello, Dolly!" Combined with extravagant costumes, spectacular sets and elegant staging, it only takes a moment to fall in love with this epic production.

Phantom

March 7 through April 10, 2025

"Yeston and Arthur Kopit's Phantom" is a musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux's famous novel "The Phantom of the Opera." The musical follows the plot written by Leroux and provides deeper insight into every character, their motivations and their backstories. We begin by meeting Eric. Disfigured from birth, he is as beautiful on the inside as he is misshapen on the outside. He was hidden beneath the famous Paris Opera House to live out his years. When an untalented egomaniacal diva takes over the opera house the musical environment so dear to his life is shattered. When seeking a voice and a singer to restore the beauty, he finds himself falling in love with Christine Daiae. This version of the beloved story of "Phantom" features a score that blends classical and contemporary musical theatre styles while providing a fresh take on one of literature's most iconic characters.

Cinderella

June 20 through July 26, 2025

"Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" puts a new spin on the beloved fairytale that continues to enchant audiences with the timeless themes of kindness, love and the power of dreams. The story follows Ella, a young woman who lost her father and lives as a servant to her wickedly cruel stepmother and stepsisters. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball where she captures the heart of not only the prince, but the audience as well. Rediscover a few beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago" in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who has ever had a dream.

Tootsie

August 8 through Sept. 13, 2025

Meet Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work due to his reputation. He finds himself willing to go above and beyond to land a role... even if it means disguising himself as a woman named Dorothy Michaels. To his surprise, he lands the role in a popular soap opera as Dorothy Michaels. Tootsie brings us on Michael's journey as he navigates through the complications of leading a double life. Join us for this updated laugh-out-loud love letter to Broadway that explores themes of identity and authenticity while retaining the charm and humor of the original film.

* The seventh show will be announced on May 1, 2024.

"From our early beginnings in 2005, to our millionth ticket sold, 100th production, and soon to be our 150th production, each milestone means so much to us," Klaphake said. "As we set our sights on the next 20 years, and our continued investment in production quality, we endeavor to open new performance and education opportunities that will further expand the reach of Arizona Broadway Theatre."

Tickets and More Information

Season ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. FLEX subscriptions are available for purchase starting June 3, 2024 at 10 a.m. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.azbroadway.org.