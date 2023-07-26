An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in November

Chandler Center for the Arts will present An Evening with John Cusack With Special Screening of High Fidelity on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM. Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in downtown Chandler.

Hollywood icon John Cusack will take the stage to answer questions and have a conversation with the audience, after a special screening of High Fidelity. Cusack will share stories from his career and give a behind-the-scenes look into his role as Rob Gordon, a character that had him nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Tickets for An Evening with John Cusack are $39, $49, $59, $69, $200 VIP Package and will go on sale Friday July 28 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. The VIP Ticket Package includes Price Level 1 seats and a post-show photo with Cusack.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Cusack first gained notice in the 1980s appearing in movies like the Rob Reiner classic The Sure Thing and the John Hughes film Say Anything. After making Lloyd Dobler’s trench coat and boombox iconic, he went on to make other well-known films, including The Grifters, Grosse Pointe Blank, Being John Malkovich, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, The Thin Red Line and many others.

High Fidelity is a classic rom-com based on the novel written by Nick Hornby, debuting in 2000. Cusack plays the main character Rob Gordon, a record store owner and obsessive list-maker. Talking to the camera, rattling off his top five lists, Cusack’s character made every music nerd and vinyl junky feel like there had finally been a romance movie made for them.