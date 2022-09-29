Aida Cuevas will Celebrate More Than 45 Years As The 'Queen Of Mariachi' in Scottsdale

Aida Cuevas will present "45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo," an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as the "Queen of Mariachi," on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Cuevas will be joined by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests. A Grammy-winner and master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas has led one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. For this special performance, Cuevas will perform her most beloved songs, including "El Pastor" and "Mexico en la piel," and her greatest hits, "Te Doy Las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana."

"When the 'Queen of Mariachi' comes to Arizona, you have to be there!" said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator for the center. "This show will not disappoint."

With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. She has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music, winning a Grammy and Latin Grammy alongside 11 additional Grammy nominations in the Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album category.

Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy when she was honored at the 2018 awards for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for her studio album "Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas)." She previously won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album for her 2010 release "De Corazón a Corazón...Mariachi Tango."

Her latest releases, "Antología de la Música Ranchera, Vol. I" and "Vol. 2," are two studio albums produced during the pandemic, both of which earned Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

A master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas performs a full range of mariachi numbers, including the falsetto heavyweight "El Pastor," the iconic hits "Te Doy Las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana," and new songs from "Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II," including "Gracias Por Todo" and "Buscando el Séptimo Amor." Cuevas also performs many ranchero classics, such as "Traición a Juan," "Toro Relajo," "Los Laureles," and "No Me Amenaces."

In reviewing a 2018 Cuevas concert, The Michigan Daily wrote, "Not only is Cuevas an incredible singer, but she also has a strong stage presence, holding herself with tremendous confidence and grace."

Aida Cuevas' "45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo" begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.