Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aida Cuevas will Celebrate More Than 45 Years As The 'Queen Of Mariachi' in Scottsdale

The event is on October 15.

Register for Phoenix News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
Aida Cuevas will Celebrate More Than 45 Years As The 'Queen Of Mariachi' in Scottsdale

Aida Cuevas will present "45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo," an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as the "Queen of Mariachi," on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Cuevas will be joined by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests. A Grammy-winner and master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas has led one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. For this special performance, Cuevas will perform her most beloved songs, including "El Pastor" and "Mexico en la piel," and her greatest hits, "Te Doy Las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana."

"When the 'Queen of Mariachi' comes to Arizona, you have to be there!" said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator for the center. "This show will not disappoint."

With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. She has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music, winning a Grammy and Latin Grammy alongside 11 additional Grammy nominations in the Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album category.

Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy when she was honored at the 2018 awards for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for her studio album "Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas)." She previously won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album for her 2010 release "De Corazón a Corazón...Mariachi Tango."

Her latest releases, "Antología de la Música Ranchera, Vol. I" and "Vol. 2," are two studio albums produced during the pandemic, both of which earned Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

A master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas performs a full range of mariachi numbers, including the falsetto heavyweight "El Pastor," the iconic hits "Te Doy Las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana," and new songs from "Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II," including "Gracias Por Todo" and "Buscando el Séptimo Amor." Cuevas also performs many ranchero classics, such as "Traición a Juan," "Toro Relajo," "Los Laureles," and "No Me Amenaces."

In reviewing a 2018 Cuevas concert, The Michigan Daily wrote, "Not only is Cuevas an incredible singer, but she also has a strong stage presence, holding herself with tremendous confidence and grace."

Aida Cuevas' "45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo" begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available TodaySingle Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today
September 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild has announced that  single tickets to all four engagements in the  22–23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m.
Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In TucsonLas Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson
September 25, 2022

Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart returns to Tucson with his 'Unapologetically Funny' standup comedy show. Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st.
Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in OctoberTheatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October
September 25, 2022

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.
OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in OctoberOLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October
September 23, 2022

This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and MoreScottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More
September 23, 2022

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022–23 season.  Learn more about the full lineup here!