42 STREET, FROZEN JR. & More Set for Musical Theatre of Anthem 24-25 Season

Musical Theatre of Anthem has revealed their 2024-2025 Sensational 17th Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. “We are so grateful for all of the support from the community and are very excited to head into our Sensational 17th Season with TEN full musical theatre productions," said MTA Board Member and Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Hammond. “We are really looking forward to bringing 42nd Street, a one-hour adaptation of the toe-tapping, hit musical to the stage, the ever-popular Disney’s Frozen Jr., the fantastic and fun Six the Musical Teen Edition, a pop-concert retelling of Henry the VIII’s six wives, and a Stephen Sondheim masterpiece (to be announced). We also have a number of crowd favorites, including Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr., Les Miserables School Edition, Disney's Jungle Book Kids and Disney’s High School Musical Jr. It is sure to be a wonderful season of shows, workshops, training, and more!"

MTA will produce 10 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition. Beyond our commitment to artistic excellence, Musical Theatre of Anthem remains dedicated to providing invaluable opportunities for youth to explore their passion for the arts. Through participation in our productions, workshops and classes, young actors develop crucial skills such as teamwork, communication, and self-confidence. Furthermore, the transformative power of theatre fosters empathy and understanding, shaping the next generation of compassionate and culturally-aware individuals.

SIX THE MUSICAL TEEN EDITION

Ages: 14-19 (limited roles available)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: June 4, 2024

Performances: June 20-22, 2024

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.



DISNEY’S THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS

Ages: 6-12 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: July 7, 2024

Performances: July 12-13, 2024

The jungle is jumpin' with a jazzy beat in Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS. Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS features a host of colorful characters and your favorite songs from the movie.

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants, and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

42ND STREET YOUTH EDITION

Ages: Ages 13-18, (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: July 16, 2024

Performances: July 26-28, 2024

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."



TO BE ANNOUNCED MUSICAL

Ages: Ages 14-21, all auditioners age 14-21 are cast

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: August 10, 2024

Performances: September 19-22, 2024

Due to licensing restrictions, the title and description of this show will be announced on May 20, 2024.

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDITION

Ages: 6-16 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call and Callbacks: August 10-11, 2024

Performances: October 17-20, 2024

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.” Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.

Ages 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: October 26-27, 2024

Performances: December 12-15, 2024

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Ages: 14-18 (limited roles available)

Auditions: January 7-8, 2025

Performances: February 20-23, 2025

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: January 11-12, 2025

Performances: March 27-30, 2025

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION

Ages: 14-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: March 15, 2025

Performances: May 8-12, 2025

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.

DISNEY’S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.

Ages: 8-16 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: June 2, 2025

Performances: June 12-14, 2025

Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on your stage in Disney’s High School Musical JR. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.