Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts This Winter

This annual festival features 23 cutting-edge choreographers, filmmakers and 50 performers from Arizona and around the nation.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12 Photo 1 Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre & More Lead!
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumbe Photo 4 Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts This Winter

An exhilarating weekend of performances, master classes and social events featuring some of the most important voices in contemporary dance today, the Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival comes to Tempe Center for the Arts. In its 17th year and tightly curated by a panel of nationally recognized adjudicators, this annual festival features 23 cutting-edge choreographers, filmmakers and 50 performers from Arizona and around the nation.

2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival will be held over the course of three days, January 25, January 26 and January 27 at 7:30 pm at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. 

Tickets are $20-28 and are available at tempecenterforthearts.com.

The Festival's standout performances include j. Bouey's acclaimed and Bessie award-winning piece, "A Message from Mx. Black Copper," offering a thought-provoking exploration of an Afro-futuristic societal perspective. Shola K. Roberts presents "De Spirit is Callin...," a captivating homage celebrating the culture and enduring traditions of the Grenadian people. Moreover, a new piece by North Carolina artist Eric Mullis, "Technogenesis," showcases dancers embodying software logics based on the programs Isadora and Blender, shedding light on dancers as technologies. This diverse lineup promises a compelling and richly immersive experience at the festival.

Information about the 2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival and CONDER/dance may be found at conderdance.com.

The 2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, organized by CONDER/dance, stands proudly as one of the United States' foremost showcases for innovative contemporary dance. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Carley Conder, CONDER/dance comprises Phoenix's leading contemporary dancers. Carley Conder established CONDER/dance in 2003 and has elevated the company to national prominence, marked by remarkable achievements. Notable among these are a recent performance season at the esteemed Martha Graham Westbeth theater in New York, alongside the distinguished honor of being named "Best Collaboration of 2021" by the Phoenix New Times. This success adds to the company's 16-year partnership as Resident Artists with Tempe Center for the Arts, solidifying their place as trailblazers in the dance community.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January Photo
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Bridge Initiative will present a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilsons Iconic PIANO LESSON Photo
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON

Black Theatre Troupe has announced the upcoming production of August Wilson's critically acclaimed play, THE PIANO LESSON.

4
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- F Photo
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11

Theatrikos Theatre Company brings Mary Chase’s Harvey to the Flagstaff stage.  A lovable and eccentric Pulitzer Prize winning classic American comedy about a perfect gentleman and his very strange best friend—a six foot tall invisible rabbit named Harvey.  A charming, delightful and enchanting testimony towards the value of kindness over the importance of conventionality. See photos fro the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSONBlack Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict CumberbatchArizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
SMALL ISLAND BIG SONG is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts in FebruarySMALL ISLAND BIG SONG is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts in February

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show in Phoenix 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You