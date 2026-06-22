Rody Vera Joins TGA's THE NOTEBOOK Cast as Older Noah

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Theatre Group Asia has announced that playwright, screenwriter, actor, and singer Rody Vera will take on the role of Older Noah in its highly anticipated international premiere of The Notebook, The Musical.

A towering figure in contemporary Philippine theater, Vera has spent over four decades helping shape the country's cultural landscape through his various artistic endeavors as a performer, writer, and cultural voice. His career has traversed the worlds of theater, film, television, literature, and advocacy, making him one of the rare artists whose influence extends both onstage and behind the scenes.

As an actor, Vera has delivered memorable performances across generations of Philippine theater. He first gained prominence onstage in productions such as PETA's Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas and the landmark musical 1896, where he portrayed Andres Bonifacio. Over the years, he has built a body of work encompassing both Filipino classics and international repertoire, appearing as Padre Damaso in Noli Me Tangere, The Musical; Edgar Jopson in EJ, Ang Pinagdaanang Buhay nina Evelio Javier at Edgar Jopson; Iago in Otelo; Reuven in Mga Mansanas sa Disyerto; Gov. Danforth in The Crucible; and Bobby Gonzales in Mario O'Hara's Stageshow, a performance that earned him the Gawad Buhay! Award for Best Featured Actor.

Audiences have continued to embrace Vera's performances, from his role as Fernan in the hit musical Rak of Aegis to Tawfiq in the Philippine production of The Band's Visit, and his performance in Tiny Beautiful Things. Most recently, he is most known for his role as The Narrator in TGA's phenomenally successful staging of Into The Woods alongside Lea Salonga, Eugene Domingo, and Arielle Jacob.

Internationally, Vera has collaborated extensively with Singapore's renowned The Necessary Stage, appearing in productions such as Mardi Gras, Top or Bottom, Good People, The Year of No Return, and most recently Old Gaze at Victoria Theatre in Singapore. His international work has also brought him to Hong Kong, Romania, Hungary, Tokyo, and New York, where he participated in productions and collaborative projects exploring the intersections of culture, identity, and performance across borders.

TGA Creative and Overall Artistic Director Clint Ramos remarks, “Rody Vera is one of the most important theater artists of our time. He is a master storyteller whose artistry is rooted in compassion, intelligence, and an extraordinary understanding of the human experience. As Older Noah, he brings a lifetime of wisdom, emotional truth, and theatrical excellence to a role that demands all three. We are honored to welcome him to The Notebook.”

For Vera, the role resonates deeply with the musical's central themes of memory, devotion, and enduring love. “The Notebook reminds us that love is not only found in grand gestures but in the choices we make every day to remember, to stay, and to care with patience and loyalty,” he reflects. “What moves me most is how the story finds beauty even in fragility. I am grateful for the opportunity to tell this story alongside Celeste Legaspi and this remarkable company of artists. And I'm very proud to be part of this musical's international premiere.”

His casting as Older Noah alongside the previously announced Celeste Legaspi as Older Allie brings together two of Philippine theater's most respected and beloved artists. Together, they anchor a multigenerational cast that also includes Morissette as Middle Allie, Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah, Sheena Belarmino as Young Allie, and Benedix Ramos as Young Noah.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the beloved film adaptation, The Notebook, The Musical is a sweeping story of love that endures across decades, memory, and circumstance. Featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by Bekah Brunstetter, the musical has captivated audiences worldwide with its intimate portrayal of a love that evolves through youth, adulthood, and old age.

With Rody Vera bringing his impassioned artistry, humanity, and lifetime of theatrical achievement to the role, TGA's production promises a moving and unforgettable portrait of one of literature's most enduring love stories.

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