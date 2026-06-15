Laurence Mossman Joins Cast of THE NOTEBOOK at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater

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Theatre Group Asia has announced the casting of Filipino-Kiwi performer Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah in the Philippine production of the Broadway musical The Notebook. As Middle Noah, Mossman is set to play opposite previously announced Middle Allie, Asia's Phoenix, Morissette.

Currently based in London, Mossman brings an impressive international résumé to the production. He was most recently seen as Thuy in the International and Australian Tour of Miss Saigon, where his performance earned praise for its vocal power and emotional depth. His theatre credits also include Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, Young Ebenezer in A Christmas Carol, multiple roles in Fun Home opposite Lea Salonga, and Sky in Mamma Mia!. His screen credits include the television series Dolce Amore and the acclaimed Filipino film Die Beautiful. He is also a graduate of the University of Otago with First-Class Honours in Music.

In The Notebook, The Musical, Middle Noah embodies the enduring passion and devotion that define one of the most beloved love stories of a generation. Mossman's combination of vocal excellence, emotional honesty, and commanding Stage Presence makes him a compelling choice for the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laurence to the company,” said TGA Overall Artistic and Creative Director Clint Ramos. “His artistry, warmth, charm, and remarkable ability to connect with audiences through his musicality make him the perfect fit for the role of Middle Noah at this pivotal stage of the character's journey.”

“It is an incredible honor to join TGA's production of The Notebook, The Musical,” said Mossman. “This story has touched audiences around the world because of its honesty, heart, and humanity. I'm excited to bring Middle Noah's journey to life alongside this extraordinary cast and creative team.”

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the film adaptation, The Notebook, The Musical tells the unforgettable story of Allie and Noah, whose enduring love transcends time, memory, and circumstance.

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