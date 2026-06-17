Exclusive: Take a Peek at the Return of Cebu’s HOOK UP THE MUSICAL

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Cebu City, Philippines — Cebu’s original queer musical, Hook Up The Musical, made a triumphant return to the stage over the weekend for a limited two-performance run on Saturday, June 13. Held at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside, in celebration of Pride Month, the production welcomed back its original cast, led by Shim Dagatan and Paul Pablo. Together, they alternate in the role of @TimidTim, a newcomer navigating the complexities of today’s hook-up culture.

BroadwayWorld’s Rem Delos Reyes was on the ground to capture exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage. From the energy backstage and by the wings to the excitement in the audience and front-of-house, we’ve packed the experience into a vibrant five-minute highlight reel.

Written by Jude Gitamondoc and produced by Kadasig Entertainment Production, Hook Up is a bilingual (English/Cebuano) theatrical experience that dives deep into identity and sexual health.

The distinctly Cebuano story centers around the fictional queer dating app "Hooked." It follows TimidTim, whose curiosity leads him to @IAmAnonymous (aka Manny), played alternately by Jan Echavarria and Grant Bacaltos. When Manny reveals his HIV-positive status, it sparks an emotional reckoning—and a vital conversation for the community, especially as local HIV cases have surged by 300% over the last five years.

What unfolds is a collage of diverse LGBTQIA+ voices. Through moving monologues, witty vignettes, and engaging musical numbers, Hook Up The Musical tackles loneliness, acceptance, and the wisdom needed to dismantle the stigma surrounding HIV.

Video: Rem Delos Reyes/Photo: Shikki Danong