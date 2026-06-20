Photos: HOOK UP THE MUSICAL For Pride Month 2026

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Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu’s original queer musical, “Hook Up The Musical,” made a triumphant return to the stage for a limited two-performance run on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Held at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside City Cebu in celebration of Pride Month, the production welcomed back its original cast to dive deep into themes of identity and sexual health.

Written by Jude Gitamondoc and produced by Kadasig Entertainment Production, the bilingual musical (English/Cebuano) centers on a fictional queer dating app called "Hooked." The story follows @TimidTim, whose curiosity leads him to @IAmAnonymous (aka Manny). When Manny reveals his HIV-positive status, it sparks an emotional reckoning—and a vital conversation for the community, especially as local HIV cases have surged by 300% over the last five years.

What unfolds is a collage of diverse LGBTQIA+ voices. Through moving monologues, witty vignettes, and engaging musical numbers, the production tackles loneliness, acceptance, and the wisdom needed to dismantle the stigma surrounding HIV.

In the cast were Paul Pablo (TimidTim), Shim Dagatan (TimidTim), Jan Echavarria (Manny aka IAmAnonymous), Grant Bacaltos (Manny aka IAmAnonymous), Maverick Nineza (Dan aka WitchingHour), Alem Garcia (LaFemme), Joer Gallur (LaFemme), Jaggy Gomez (AlterBoy), Fritz Pepino (QuickieNow), Drae Cerna (YoungDad), Euvic Ferrer (ChubLFChaser), Barret Richards (OldSoul), Joana Modesto (Dan's Mom), and Gabriel Gomez (Manny's Dad)

This iteration also featured the Cebu Divettes and Jan Cardines.

Photos: Shikki Danong

The company

Alem Garcia

Fritz Pepino, Jaggy Gomez

Alem Garcia, Drae Cerna, Jaggy Gomez

Alem Garcia, Drae Cerna, Jaggy Gomez, Jan Echavarria

Joer Gallur

Grant Bacaltos, Paul Pablo

Jan Echavarria

Joer Gallur

Shim Dagatan, Jan Echavarria

Joana Modesto, Maverick Nineza, Shim Dagatan

Gabriel Gomez

Gabriel Gomez

Fritz Pepino, Drae Cerna, Joer Gallur

Paul Pablo, Grant Bacaltos

Gabriel Gomez