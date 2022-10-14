Zlock PAC to Host YOYO'S HALLOWEEN CONCERT AND COSTUME PARTY This Month

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) has been bringing world-renowned performers to Newtown, PA, for over 50 years and will present, specially for Children and their Families, YoYo's Halloween Concert and Costume Party Saturday, October 29th at 3:30 pm where everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and dance! All Tickets are $5.00 with Free Parking at www.bucks.edu/tickets

YoYo's Halloween Concert and Costume Party will inspire children to play, exercise, and be healthy with this high-energy, interactive, and music show! YoYo's songs and games inspire and engage children's imaginations while they are encouraged to dance, jump, hop, run and play! Don't forget your costumes!

"YoYo brings a special, ecstatic energy to the stage, as she always motivates and inspires children to have a tremendously fun and festive time," - stated Zlock's Director of Community Programming & College Events Peter Chiovarou.

About YOYO:

Exposure to a healthy blend of live music, storytelling, and playful activities, children (and adults, too) enjoy going on lively adventures, exploring faraway places, and being downright silly! Children love to pretend to be on a romping fun-filled train ride; to pop bubbles and get clean in a giant bubble bath; drive their cars to the red light/green light song, and march around like their favorite animals in the zoo. With songs inspired by classic and contemporary kids' music, YoYo has a vibe that's all her own. To Learn More about YoYo, visit: https://www.gowithyoyo.com/

The Zlock Performing Arts Center, is located inside the Gateway Center building on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown. Parking is free. The theater is equipped with audio-loop technology for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are only $5.00 for all ages. In addition, a limited number of Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.bucks.edu/tickets. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

About the ZLOCK Performing Arts Center:

The Kevin and Sima Zlock Performing Arts Center hosts musical and theatrical performances, business conferences, and educational events throughout the year. The Zlock Performing Arts Center offers exceptional staging, lighting, and acoustics in an intimate 339-seat theater. The venue is located on the Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus, just 45-minutes north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built in 1971 and upgraded in 2000, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is also available for rent on a limited basis to external for-profit and non-profit groups and organizations.