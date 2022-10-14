Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zlock PAC to Host YOYO'S HALLOWEEN CONCERT AND COSTUME PARTY This Month

The event will take place on Saturday, October 29th at 3:30 pm.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Zlock PAC to Host YOYO'S HALLOWEEN CONCERT AND COSTUME PARTY This Month The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) has been bringing world-renowned performers to Newtown, PA, for over 50 years and will present, specially for Children and their Families, YoYo's Halloween Concert and Costume Party Saturday, October 29th at 3:30 pm where everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and dance! All Tickets are $5.00 with Free Parking at www.bucks.edu/tickets

YoYo's Halloween Concert and Costume Party will inspire children to play, exercise, and be healthy with this high-energy, interactive, and music show! YoYo's songs and games inspire and engage children's imaginations while they are encouraged to dance, jump, hop, run and play! Don't forget your costumes!

"YoYo brings a special, ecstatic energy to the stage, as she always motivates and inspires children to have a tremendously fun and festive time," - stated Zlock's Director of Community Programming & College Events Peter Chiovarou. 

About YOYO:

Exposure to a healthy blend of live music, storytelling, and playful activities, children (and adults, too) enjoy going on lively adventures, exploring faraway places, and being downright silly! Children love to pretend to be on a romping fun-filled train ride; to pop bubbles and get clean in a giant bubble bath; drive their cars to the red light/green light song, and march around like their favorite animals in the zoo. With songs inspired by classic and contemporary kids' music, YoYo has a vibe that's all her own. To Learn More about YoYo, visit: https://www.gowithyoyo.com/

The Zlock Performing Arts Center, is located inside the Gateway Center building on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown. Parking is free. The theater is equipped with audio-loop technology for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are only $5.00 for all ages. In addition, a limited number of Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.bucks.edu/tickets. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

About the ZLOCK Performing Arts Center:

The Kevin and Sima Zlock Performing Arts Center hosts musical and theatrical performances, business conferences, and educational events throughout the year. The Zlock Performing Arts Center offers exceptional staging, lighting, and acoustics in an intimate 339-seat theater. The venue is located on the Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus, just 45-minutes north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built in 1971 and upgraded in 2000, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is also available for rent on a limited basis to external for-profit and non-profit groups and organizations.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Zlock PAC to Host YOYO'S HALLOWEEN CONCERT AND COSTUME PARTY This MonthZlock PAC to Host YOYO'S HALLOWEEN CONCERT AND COSTUME PARTY This Month
October 14, 2022

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) has been bringing world-renowned performers to Newtown, PA, for over 50 years and will present, specially for Children and their Families, YoYo's Halloween Concert and Costume Party Saturday, October 29th at 3:30 pm where everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and dance! 
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides CollectivePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere Of THE PIGEON. From The Strides Collective
October 13, 2022

The Strides Collective, a new non-profit queer theatre company serving the greater Philadelphia area, opened the World Premiere of the pigeon. on October 6, 2022. This new play is written by Founding Artistic Director Jonathan V. Edmonson, with direction by Kyle Metzger, and is the Collective's first in-person production. See photos here!
Broadway Songstress N'Kenge Stars in Donna Summer Tribute ShowBroadway Songstress N'Kenge Stars in Donna Summer Tribute Show
October 13, 2022

The summer may be over this year, but Broadway actress, singer and producer, N'Kenge, keeps the heat up in her one woman musical tribute, Forever Summer - a Tribute to Donna Summer. This fall, N'Kenge brings her electrifying talents to the Adrienne Theater (located at 2030 Sansom Street) in the heart of Philadelphia, performing all the hits by the Queen of Disco in one explosive show.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
Inis Nua Theatre Company to Present 10 DATES WITH MAD MARY as Part of Pop-Up Play in a PubInis Nua Theatre Company to Present 10 DATES WITH MAD MARY as Part of Pop-Up Play in a Pub
October 12, 2022

Inis Nua Theatre Company will open its 19th season with the American premiere of 10 Dates With Mad Mary, written by Yasmine Akram. This comedy play tells the story of Mary McArdle, an antisocial young woman trying to find a date for her best friend’s wedding. The show runs from October 26, 2022 until November 6, for a total of eight performances.