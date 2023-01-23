Young Musicians Debut Orchestra Comes to Temple Performing Arts Center This Weekend

The Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), a program of the PYO Music Institute, opens its 2023 season with a free concert on Saturday, January 28 at 4 p.m. in the Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Providing most students with an introductory experience of playing in a large orchestra, YMDO will perform a variety of classical music selections under their distinguished Director and Conductor, Kenneth Bean and Associate Director, Rachel Segal. The concert will feature Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, Mozart's Symphony No. 31 and Fauré's Pavane.

Bean is eager to assist in fostering the development of these talented young musicians. He said, "It is inspiring to watch all the students grow throughout the rehearsal process. It is their intense determination that will serve them well as they progress as musicians. I look forward to sharing this upcoming performance experience with them and the audience."

YMDO is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra and is often the first full orchestral playing experience for the wind, brass, and percussion students. While some of the players matriculate from other PYO Music Institute ensembles, like PRYSM, Tune Up Philly, or other string orchestra programs that offer ensemble experience, many of the students are new to the PYO Music Institute organization. Through a repertoire including both arrangements and original masterworks, students are challenged to hone their talents for listening, blending, balancing, and making music within the full orchestral context. Principal players are also encouraged to develop leadership skills, and less-experienced players learn from their peers and PYO Music Institute's acclaimed professional faculty. YMDO prepares its members for participation in Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, and, eventually, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

The YMDO concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 215-545-0502.