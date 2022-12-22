York's The Belmont Theatre to Present FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS This Winter
The show will be presented in the Grumbacher studio January 13-15 & 19-22.
The Belmont Theatre is bringing you a ton of laughs for the new year with the hilarious comedy Four Weddings and an Elvis written by Nancy Frick. The show will be presented in the Grumbacher studio January 13-15 & 19-22. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m
Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies! In the hilarious Four Weddings and an Elvis, we witness four of her funniest: Bev and Stan, who are getting married-by the King himself-as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn't know who they are; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive! However, the final wedding is the funniest all: Sandy's fifth and final wedding which reveals a hilarious twist!
The Directors are Rick Osborn and Andrea Stephenson. The stage manager is Dixie Smith. The cast includes Heather Stoll as Sandy. Faith Brown as Bev, Jaime Elizabeth as John, Mike Ausherman as Lou, Colleen Mundis as Vanessa, Bob Haag as Bryce, Dylan Webb as Marvin, Amber Gamber as Fiona, Charlie Heller as Fist, and Joey Miller as Stan.
The Belmont continues delivering laughs with Monty Pyhton's SPAMALOT, the Tony Award winning musical, to run February 17-19 and 23-26. The theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.
The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.
