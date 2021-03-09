Wynton Marsalis Slated for Three Intimate Concerts at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse will celebrate the arrival of spring with the return of live music and the launch of a Spring Music Series for the months of April and May.

The marquee event of the series is the Playhouse debut of the legendary jazz artist, Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet. This world-famous jazz ensemble will present three concerts to benefit the Playhouse, April 17 and 18. Tickets are currently on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

With ongoing capacity limits mandated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, these Playhouse performances showcase the JLCO Septet with Wynton Marsalis in a rare small group configuration that will leave audiences inspired and uplifted with the full vigor, vision, and depth of America's music.

"Needless to say, we're all ready for a little live music in our lives, and we're delighted to launch our spring season with this series of intimate concerts that celebrate the human spirit... with all audiences six feet apart! We're honored to present the extraordinary Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet in three benefit performances for Bucks County Playhouse," says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director. "And the music keeps coming with popular appearances by Thatcher and Sharkey, Hot Club of Philadelphia with Phyllis Chapell, Swearingen & Kelli and the Zmeds. For those who are comfortable in attending, we look forward to these enchanted evenings."

Jazz musician, trumpeter, composer, bandleader, advocate for the arts, and educator Wynton Marsalis has helped propel jazz to the forefront of American culture. His prominent position in American culture was solidified in April 1997 when he became the first jazz artist to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize in music for his work Blood on the Fields, which was commissioned by Jazz at Lincoln Center. In 2012, he was named Managing and Artistic Director of the world-renowned arts organization, which he co-founded in 1987. He had served as artistic director as well as music director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since its inception. Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed an international agenda with up to 500 events annually around the world.

Under Mr. Marsalis's direction, Jazz at Lincoln Center programming offers performances, lectures, film forums, dances, television and Peabody Award winning radio broadcasts as part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Radio national radio program, recordings, and jazz education including programs for people of all ages and music publishing. Mr. Marsalis regularly conducts master classes, lectures and concerts for students, including the popular Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz for Young PeopleSM concerts that spawned the first-ever comprehensive jazz appreciation curriculum of the same name for 4-9th grades. Educational activities also include the annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival that has reached more than 3,500 bands in North American and Australia, and the Band Director Academy.

Tickets to the concerts by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis are $250 for preferred seating, and $750 for VIP seating. Preferred tickets come with a CD. The VIP tickets include priority seating, post-show champagne toast, a signed CD and an intimate talk-back with Wynton. A portion of all tickets are tax deductible.

The Spring Music Series also features a broad mix of music acts - touching folk, rock, jazz and world music.

Appearing April 1 and 2 at 8 pm are CRAIG THATCHER AND CLIFF STARKEY. Recording artist and band leader, Thatcher and Keyboardist/Vocalist Starkey, have been performing together since the early 2000s, beginning when they both toured and recorded with Nina Simone's daughter, Lisa "Simone" Kelly. Since that time, they've developed a very unique performing relationship onstage, as they trade songs back & forth, in a very relaxed and enjoyable manner, covering many different musical genres from blues, soul, R&B, rock and folk, along with a generous portion of Craig's original compositions. Tickets are $40 each.

THE HOT CLUB OF PHILADELPHIA WITH PHYLLIS CHAPELL will present two concerts - Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 both at 8 pm featuring vocalist Phyllis Chapell. Founded in 2011 by guitarist Barry Wahrhaftig, The Hot Club of Philadelphia is an exciting acoustic ensemble dedicated to playing 'Gypsy Jazz' - the musical genre pioneered by the legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt and Violinist Stephane Grappelli and their Hot Club of France Quintet. With the use of acoustic guitars, bass and violin, rather than horns and drums, the quintet added some French and Gypsy sounds and created a blend of music that is popular and accessible. The Hot Club Philly mixes the original style of these genre-breakers along with their own modern influences. The group has performed throughout the region-The Kimmel Center's PIFA Festival, The World Café Live, Sellersville Theater, WHYY-NPR, Musikfest, The Philadelphia Folk Festival, The Barnes Foundation and The Phila Museum of Art, to name a few. Tickets are $40 each.

SWEARINGEN & KELLI return to Bucks County Playhouse with their popular show THE MUSIC OF SIMON AND GARFUNKEL -- recreating the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo of our time. AJ Swearingen has been performing this music for 20 years with mastery of Paul Simon's intricate guitar playing. His deep baritone blends perfectly with Kelli's angelic vocals delivering a true tribute to the sound of the 1960's Greenwich Village, NY coffeehouse performances. The duo is on a mission to share this iconic music to new audiences around the country and have been performing and writing music together since 2010. Performances are May 1 at 2 pm and 8 pm, and May 2 at 2 pm. Tickets are $45 each.

THE ZMED BROTHERS, Zachary and Dylan, also return to Bucks County Playhouse, where their previous show, "The Everly Brothers Experience," has consistently sold out. This time, these talented brothers (sons of actor and TV icon, Adrian Zmed, who also appeared at Bucks County Playhouse in the play, "Middletown" in 2019) come back with an all-new show. This dynamic duo will perform songs made famous by other sibling artists including The Everly Brothers, The Beach Boys, The Louvin Brothers, The Bee Gees and more. Performances are May 7 and 8 at 8 pm. Tickets are $45.

Bucks County Playhouse is offering special series discounts for patrons wishing to attend two or more of the Spring concerts events (excluding Wynton Marsalis). Ticket buyers can save up to 20% on shows through May 2021. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org/SpringConcertSeries.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.