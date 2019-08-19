World's First Tudorcon 2019 Comes to Manheim PA

Tudor history lovers from around the country will congregate in Manheim, Pennsylvania for three days of feasting, lectures from leading historians, music, and entertainment in the world's first Tudorcon from October 18-20, 2019. Tickets are still available for this world-first event at www.englandcast.com/Tudorcon2019.

Conceived by Heather Teysko, creator of the Renaissance English History Podcast, one of the longest continuously running indie history podcasts, the event aims to build community in the Tudor world while providing education, fun, and new friendships.

Tudorcon will bring together bloggers, historians, musicians, and authors for three days of talks and entertainment. Held in a newly restored winery adjacent to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, the event will kick off on Friday, the 18th of October with a party featuring period music from groups such as Pastimes, Chaste Treasure, and the Woo Master Greg Ramsay. Costumes are encouraged on this day, and there will be a photographer available for portraits (booked in advance).

Saturday the group comes back for presentations all day from leading historians and authors including Janet Wertman (author of "Jane, the Queen" and "The Seymour Trilogy"), Cassidy Cash of That Shakespeare Girl podcast, and Christine Morgan of the Untitled History Project on YouTube.

On Saturday evening Tudorcon will move into downtown Lancaster for a live performance of music from the new musical "The King's Legacy," about the women of the Tudor court, with composer Michael Radi and some of the stars of the show.

Sunday will see Tudorcon resuming for talks in the morning, followed by a medieval feast in the private feasting grounds of the Renaissance Faire. Afterwards, attendees will have several hours to visit the Faire at their leisure (included in the ticket price).

Teysko, a Lancaster County native who now lives in Spain, has long felt that there was an opening to bring Tudor history enthusiasts together face to face.

"There's this commonality among all of us where we want to talk about things like the importance of a male heir, or whether Elizabeth I should have married Robert Dudley, and there's no one to talk with about it. We're islands of Tudor nerds surrounded by people who roll their eyes at us," she says. While online groups provide a great resource to share information, "it doesn't match being able to talk in real life," she continues.

She conceived the idea of Tudorcon when creating the online summit, The Tudor Summit, which brought together writers and historians together in an online event. "The interaction was such a huge part of the event, I wondered why no one had done something like this for in person conversations," she explains. And so, after asking members in her various groups, and her podcast audience, she decided to create Tudorcon.

Tickets are still available for this world-first event, and if you are a Tudor history lover who would love to spend three days immersed in the 16th century, you are welcome to go to the website at www.englandcast.com/Tudorcon2019 to learn more, and book your tickets.





