Wilma Theater And CSz Philadelphia Team Up To Present COMEDYSPORTZ, A Digital Fundraising Improv Challenge

The Wilma Theater and ComedySportz (CSz) Philadelphia, two cultural institutions who have individually provided audiences in Philadelphia with amazing theatrical and comedic experiences for over 20 years, have announced a one-time only virtual event. On Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 and 9:30PM, the two theaters meet on the digital field of battle to play ComedySportz, an interactive, improvised comedy competition. The event will serve as a fundraiser for both theaters to support operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As artistic director of CSz Philadelphia and Visual Communications Manager for the Wilma, I am excited to bring together these creative theaters for the sake of art and entertainment," said Kristin Finger. "Audiences may not be able to gather in theaters right now, but that shouldn't mean we still can't bring laughter and joy into their lives. Our virtual ComedySportz matches have been a rewarding experience that I wanted to share with other theaters in Philadelphia, particularly the Wilma since I have the pleasure of working for as well."

Philadelphia actors and Wilma HotHouse Company Members Justin Jain, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Ross Beschler will battle the 2019 World Champion Philadelphia Fighting Amish (Kristin Finger, Dave Jadico, Kelsey Hébert, David Dritsas), in round after round of hilarious improv games. These two teams of improvisers compete for points by playing a series of improv games. Think of it as "Whose Line Is It Anyway," but more hilarious...and more spontaneous. A referee governs the action, calling the fouls and keeping the match moving at a blistering pace. Audience members will decide which team is the funniest.

The cost is Pay-What-You-Can, with funds raised from ticket sales split between the two theaters to help support operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The winning theater will get one dollar more.

Interested patrons can purchase tickets to this ComedySportz event by visiting: https://www.comedysportzphilly.com/shows/comedysportz-virtually-live#tickets

