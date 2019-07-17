Walnut Street Theatre Offers 50% Off Ticket Prices For LEGALLY BLONDE

Jul. 17, 2019  

Among its many 'firsts' the Walnut Street Theatre became the first theatre to install a form of air conditioning for its audiences in 1855.

To help continue the theatre's tradition of helping patrons beat the heat, the Walnut is offering half price tickets, as well as comfortably cool air conditioning, for all remaining performances of Legally Blonde: The Musical, through this Sunday, July 21st!

Half-price tickets for Legally Blonde: The Musical can be purchased online at walnutstreettheatre.org, over phone at 215-574-3550, or by visiting the box office.



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • LA STRADA STREET THEATRE FESTIVAL 2019 TO KICK OFF JULY 26, 2019
  • New Musical PIRATES LIKE US Premieres In Austria
  • CATS to Premiere at The Ronacher Fall 2019
  • ELISABETH to Return to Vienna at Schloss Schönbrunn Ehrenhof July 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup