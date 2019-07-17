Walnut Street Theatre Offers 50% Off Ticket Prices For LEGALLY BLONDE

Among its many 'firsts' the Walnut Street Theatre became the first theatre to install a form of air conditioning for its audiences in 1855.

To help continue the theatre's tradition of helping patrons beat the heat, the Walnut is offering half price tickets, as well as comfortably cool air conditioning, for all remaining performances of Legally Blonde: The Musical, through this Sunday, July 21st!

Half-price tickets for Legally Blonde: The Musical can be purchased online at walnutstreettheatre.org, over phone at 215-574-3550, or by visiting the box office.





