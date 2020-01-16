Walnut Street Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season

Walnut Street Theatre, America's oldest theatre and a National Historic Landmark, is pleased to announce its knockout 212th season of live entertainment and its 38th season as a not-for-profit producing theatre company. The line-up includes three stunning musicals, a hilarious supernatural comedy by Noël Coward, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic. As a self-producing regional theatre, the Walnut has become not only the most popular theatre company in Philadelphia, but also the most subscribed theatre company in the world.

"We are promising Philadelphia a "Knockout Season" and are thrilled to open with the ultimate "Knockout" show, Rocky, The Musical," says Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard. "In addition to the thrilling boxing storyline, Rocky is also a great story of love...and that most important of all emotions follows us through our entire season. We'll bring these stories of love to life using Philadelphia's sensational artistic talent, both on stage and behind the scenes, in productions created just for our audiences. I invite everyone to experience these Broadway hits, award-winning plays, and hilarious comedies."

Audiences will be treated to the musical retelling of Philadelphia's favorite underdog in Rocky, the Musical; the stage adaptation of the beloved film, Disney's The Little Mermaid; a hilariously wicked comedy, Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit; and the beloved story of love and sacrifice, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This season will end with the inspiring love story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's rise to international music stardom, On Your Feet!

The Walnut opens its 212th season with the premiere of a revised version of ROCKY, THE MUSICAL. This new production of the classic story was updated specifically for Philadelphia. Rocky Balboa is a legend worldwide, but Philly is his home. Now Rocky's inspirational story comes home-and to life on the Walnut stage-in ROCKY, THE MUSICAL! Small-time boxer Rocky Balboa gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go from loan shark enforcer to heavyweight titleholder, but does this ultimate underdog have what it takes? Based on the Academy Award-winning i??lm, ROCKY features new musical numbers including "South Philly Hero", along with favorites including "Eye of the Tiger" and "Gonna Fly Now." ROCKY, THE MUSICAL is a heart-pumping romance, and a heart-stopping theatrical experience for everyone brave enough to follow their dreams. (September 8 - October 25, 2020)

Next, take a journey "Under the Sea" this holiday season with the Philadelphia premiere of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID. Based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story and the classic film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful story of love and letting go. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, challenges her father's authority as she dreams of i??nding her own way in the world above the sea. But what will she give up to fulfill her dreams of independence? Disney's The Little Mermaid will capture your heart with its timeless story and irresistible songs, including "Kiss the Girl," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," and "Part of Your World." Disney's The Little Mermaid promises to be one of the most spectacular productions ever staged at the Walnut! (November 17, 2020 - January 17, 2021)

Next up, audiences will take an uproarious journey into the supernatural with Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT. To gather background for his new book, novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife, Ruth, invite the extremely eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to perform a séance. But Charles' spiritual skepticism vanishes when the ghost of his deceased i??rst wife, Elvira, accidentally materializes-but only to him. Elvira's still in love and wants Charles back, and is not about to let a little thing like death stand in her way! From the delightfully wicked mind of Noël Coward comes Blithe Spirit, where love and marriage devolve into laughter and mayhem - and 'Till Death Do Us Part' no longer applies. (January 26 - March 14, 2020)

The season will continue with the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Bernard Havard will direct Arthur Miller's classic story of love and sacrii??ce that takes us on a uniquely, and unforgettable, American journey. Willy Loman, a salesman whose best days have passed, cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the American Dream blinded him to those who truly love him. Death of a Salesman is a thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound dramas of the American theatre. (March 23 - May 9, 2020)

Finally, experience the exhilarating Broadway musical that will keep audiences on their feet from start to finish with ON YOUR FEET! ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people in love who believed in their talent, music-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story heats up the Walnut stage in an exhilarating theatrical experience that celebrates some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet,"- and one of the most inspiring stories in music history. (May 25 - July 11, 2020)

The only way to guarantee seats to Rocky, the Musical and all shows is to subscribe. Subscriptions are available now for as little as $125 a season - up to a 70% savings off regular ticket prices! Individual show tickets go on sale in early August.

All show titles, dates and subscription prices are subject to change. For information on season subscriptions, call the Walnut at 215-574-3550 ext. 6 (10AM - 10PM) or visit our website at www.WalnutStreetTheatre.org.





