WHERE EAGLES FLY: THE MUSICAL Will Make U.S. Premiere in Philadelphia

The musical Where Eagles Fly will make its U.S. premiere this year following its debut in Ireland. The musical will run from September 26, 2024 to October 6, 2024 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia. Opening Night, which is a benefit for the Eagles Autism Foundation, will be on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $130 and go on sale on March 8th, 2024.

Where Eagles Fly is composed by John Anderson and features Ian McElhinney as the narrator.

Where Eagles Fly The Musical is a story of exile, emigration, and the courage to leave loved ones behind, searching for a better place. Showcasing stories from Irish settlers over four centuries and highlighting the many contributions the Irish made to American history and culture, Where Eagles Fly The Musical is a universal story touching on the experience of countless millions of people from all over the world whose untold journeys of hope and promise brought them to the shores of America to forge a better life for themselves, their families and their descendants.

Lead Executive Producer Trevor Marshall said, “After having great success in Europe, we are ready to present Where Eagles Fly The Musical in America, and we believe that Philadelphia is the perfect location. We are eager to watch the audience reaction to this dramatic, historic production.”

Co-Producer Diane McGraw, said, “I am so proud to launch the U.S. tour in Philadelphia. Coming from a Scots-Irish family myself, I look forward to seeing audiences share the intense emotional connection with their own family stories. I know they will love it as much as I do.”

Composer John Anderson said, “The quest for a better life is a universal urge, a deeply rooted human value we all share. The story of the Irish is a universal story that unites us all.”

The September 27 Opening Night performance of Where Eagles Fly The Musical will benefit the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation. “The Eagles Autism Foundation is honored to be the charitable beneficiary of the Irish Musical, Where Eagles Fly The Musical” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF). “Through the stewardship of Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie, EAF is dedicated to making a transformational impact in the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. A portion of proceeds from Where Eagles Fly ticket sales will directly fund innovative autism research and care programs, positively impacting our Eagles autism community.”

Members of the cast of Where Eagles Fly - The Musical will be in Philadelphia to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. They will be performing a number from the show during the parade.