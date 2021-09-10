WELCOME BACK BALL to Honor Maestro Louis Scaglione

It's the brainstorm of two great Philadelphians - David Alexander Jenkins and Bill Lloyd - who brought together their organizations - "& We Dine" and the "Loyal Guard" to host the "Welcome Back Ball" at the Union League of Philadelphia. Planned for September 23 from 7 to 11 p.m., it is an evening of cocktails with expansive hors d'oeuvres, dancing and socializing. Open to vaccinated individuals, it's a chance to return to social experiences. They will honor Maestro Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute, on his 25th Anniversary season with this nationally respected music organization. Music is provided by the Eddie Bruce Orchestra. Black Tie attire is expected.

David Alexander Jenkins said, "We look forward to this evening of social opportunity to gather and enjoy the great food of the Union League and the extraordinary music provided by the Eddie Bruce Orchestra. Honoring Maestro Louis Scaglione is most appropriate as I have witnessed the incredible work he has done - raising the bar on music education and performance, bringing positive attention to our city and our youth. He celebrates the arts and culture in our city from every standpoint. And now we celebrate him and his extraordinary work."

The mission of The Loyal Guard, lnc. is to assist private institutions and individuals located in the Philadelphia region. They support organizations that focus on developing sustaining programs and being outstanding role models and mentors for young students preparing for a career in the arts, culinary and entertainment industries. William J. Lloyd, Jr., President of Loyal Guard, Inc. said, "The officers and directors of the Loyal Guard, along with & We Dine are thrilled to honor Maestro Louis Scaglione as he celebrates his 25th anniversary with the PYO Music Institute. We look forward to having this wonderful occasion at The Union League of Philadelphia." Proceeds from the event will benefit the PYO Music Institute.

In order to attend the event, proof of vaccination for COVID-19 is required. Tickets are $175 to $250 and are available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/165663623357

About Maestro Louis Scaglione:

Maestro Louis Scaglione, who is respected nationally as a leader in classical music education, has spent the better part of 35 years developing his craft. As a musician, educator, conductor and administrative executive, his career has afforded him extensive experience in orchestral, choral, and opera literature, as well as in education and executive administration. In the greater Delaware Valley region, he is an esteemed and well-respected colleague with outstanding relationships with many arts, educational, and cultural organizations and institutions.

Celebrating his 25th Anniversary with Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute, he is currently President, CEO, and Music Director. Celebrating its 82nd anniversary, PYO Music Institute has grown exponentially during his tenure and under his direction to include six program divisions serving nearly 600 students a year drawn from over 20 counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. His work relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion through the Institute's nationally recognized orchestral music learning pathway has garnered attention and funding from major foundation sources both regionally and nationally. The program divisions are directed by some of the top music professionals from the region and many of the master class faculty are drawn from The Philadelphia Orchestra. The very best students are attracted to the Institute. They come from a diverse population who seek extraordinary music education and the pursuit of music excellence, while building a strong sense of character, discipline, commitment, and maturity.

During his time with the Institute, Scaglione has conducted many major works from the orchestra literature cannon, as well as choral-orchestral masterworks. He has collaborated with many soloists, both instrumental and vocal, as well as distinguished choral societies including the Mendelssohn Club Chorus (Philadelphia) and the Choral Society of Montgomery County (Pennsylvania). He established their highly regarded concert series at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and has developed a unique relationship with 90.1 WRTI-FM in Philadelphia with the most advanced ensemble, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, having its own broadcast series on the station. This series is unique nationally among youth orchestras.

Concurrent with his tenure with the PYO Music Institute, Maestro Scaglione has held several other positions with regional performing arts organizations. In 2019, he was invited to join the Rowan University's School of Music as Visiting Guest Artist. While in residence, he conducted the Rowan University Orchestra and Rowan University Opera Department in fully-staged performances of Gian Carlo Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors, as well as works for orchestra by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Since 2012, he has annually worked with Philadelphia International Music Festival, a summer music program in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, as principal conductor and member of the faculty. He served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and then Chief Financial Officer of The Philly Pops from 2011 to 2019 and was a member of the executive team that took The Philly Pops from bankruptcy to prosperity. Maestro Scaglione was elected by his peers in 2006 to serve as Chairman of the Youth Orchestra Division Board of the League of American Orchestras and he served on the League's Board of Directors.

Additionally, Maestro Scaglione's involvement with the greater Philadelphia cultural and social community has included service as a member of several non-profit boards. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Union League of Philadelphia. Philanthropy is paramount to Maestro Scaglione, and he teaches his students the importance of "giving-back" to one's community through one's talents.