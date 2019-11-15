Vince Johnson's Philly Kerplop Presents BLAOW! COSMOS? At Fringe Arts

Blaow! Cosmos? Is a theatrical wormhole. Two dancers are ripped in and out of interdimensional vortexes, landing in various alternate realities where they are split between their identities as performers and alien alter-egos. Postmodern dance vignettes intertwine with parody, code switching, poetry, and general freakiness.The chaos gives rise to a survey of dance modalities offered by performers William Robinson and Nikolai McKenzie. Matt Engle plays original compositions that feature upright bass, loop pedals and a sample machine. The performers interact with objects made by multimedia artist Paige Fetchen.

Led by Vince Johnson (Artistic Director) and Francois Zayaz (Musical Director) Philly Kerplop is rooted in hip hop with a reverence for various diaspora traditions, celebrating an interactive relationship between dancer and musician. Philly Kerplop uses folkloric storytelling methods, busting through the fourth wall to engage audience and inspire a more curious public.

Vince Johnson is a Philadelphia based teaching artist and founding director of Philly Kerplop, Movemakers Philly, and Urban Movement Arts. He is alumnus of Rennie Harris Puremovement and internationally accomplished martial artist. Hip hop dance and martial arts have been his primary disciplines since childhood. He has also studied physical theater, clown, percussion and has worked in various art sectors. Collaboration with visual artists and musicians is a staple in his work and thereby a continuing source of education. Johnson was a 2017 MANCC Forward Dialogues Choreographic Lab Recipient.

www.phillykerplop.com





