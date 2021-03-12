Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Villanova Theatre Presents Hannah Khalil's THE SCAR TEST

The Scar Test centers on asylum seekers who find themselves stuck in limbo, stripped of their privacy, and isolated a world away from the lives they used to know.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Villanova Theatre Presents Hannah Khalil's THE SCAR TEST

Villanova Theatre will present The Scar Test by the award-winning Palestinian-Irish playwright Hannah Khalil, directed by Claire Moyer, and streaming March 25 - April 4. Tickets are free with a suggested donation of $10. This incendiary tale centering on the plight of asylum seekers in the United Kingdom is the third virtual production of Villanova's 2020-2021 season.

Khalil, whose creative accomplishments span from theatre to film to radio, was selected as the 2021 Charles A. Heimbold Jr. Chair of Irish Studies in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Villanova University. For the past two decades, this visiting writer-in-residence program has offered graduate and undergraduate students the enriching experience of a close classroom experience with Ireland's finest poets, novelists, playwrights and screenwriters.

Fiercely felt and fearlessly told, The Scar Test centers on a cohort of asylum seekers who find themselves stuck in limbo, stripped of their privacy, and isolated a world away from the lives they used to know. Based on two years of interviews with detainees, Khalil's groundbreaking play offers a powerful and unflinching snapshot of life inside England's migrant detention system. For US audiences, the timely, controversial drama also mirrors our nation's fraught and fractured immigration system. Filmed with extensive safety protocols in place - including masks and social distancing - Villanova's virtual production explores themes of alienation, isolation, and the need for connection that will resonate with audiences as we pass the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with The Guardian, Khalil said "there are brilliant documentaries about Yarl's Wood and detention, but with theatre you can get into people's hearts in a more visceral way." More like a prison than a refuge, Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Center is notoriously impenetrable. Khalil herself was only able to gain inside access by reaching out to charities that allowed her to befriend and connect with detainees directly. Her eye-opening journalistic approach brings to light the plight of asylum seekers by uplifting their voices and dignifying their experiences.

According to Khalil, she chose the title The Scar Test in reference to a procedure used to determine whether detainees have undergone torture in their home countries. UK laws dictate that survivors of torture cannot be held at detention centers such as Yarl's Wood. However, this superficial physical test does not account for the non-physical scars that torture and trauma leave on their victims, and as a result, vulnerable people are further harmed by the experience of detention and oppression.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Related Articles
Storyhouse Announces Livestream of MISS JULIE Photo

Storyhouse Announces Livestream of MISS JULIE

Creede Repertory Theatre Announces On Demand Streaming of Beth Kanders TO THE MOON Photo

Creede Repertory Theatre Announces On Demand Streaming of Beth Kander's TO THE MOON

The Drama Leagues 2021 DirectorFest to Feature Performances by Arielle L. Goldman, Ameerah Photo

The Drama League's 2021 DirectorFest to Feature Performances by Arielle L. Goldman, Ameerah Briggs and More

Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy and More to Star in New York Theatre Barns Upcoming New Wor Photo

Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy and More to Star in New York Theatre Barn's Upcoming New Work Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • Franklin Theatre Begins Gradual Reopening Plan
  • Nashville Ballet Offering Hybrid Learning Opportunities
  • OZ Arts Nashville Announces SPOILER ALERT, A Visual Art Exhibit Featuring All-New Works by Pam Marlene Taylor
  • Houses On The Moon Theater Company Launches An Original Storytelling Podcast