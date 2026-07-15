VOICES OF BRANDYWINE to Bring Revolutionary War Figures to Life at Brandywine Battlefield Park

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From 9AM-5PM on August 1, 2026, “Voices of Brandywine” is a theater performance that will teach guests about the decisions that men on both sides were forced to make for their cause of unity or independence. They will also learn about The Civilians that had to choose between their family and their values, and survive with the consequences both armies left to them.

With the support of the Delaware Theater Company, the words of George Washington, Johann Ewald, Enoch Anderson, Polly Frazer, Joseph Townsend, and Benjamin Rush will once again be brought to life. Many of these historic figures are locals, and will be remembered for their humanity and perseverance in this unique and theatrical storytelling.

Showtimes will alternate between our historic homes: Benjamin Ring House 10AM, 11:30AM, 1:30PM, 3:00PM; Gideon Gilpin House 10:45AM, 12:15PM, 2:45PM, 3:45PM. Each show will be approximately 15 minutes.

From 10AM-12PM, guests will also have the opportunity to meet Anthony Wayne, who was present at the battle, and Phillis Wheatley, who as a poet will bridge the gap between history and the arts. Both of these History Makers are from Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

This is a ticketed event with prices designed for children under 12 ($12.00), adults ($22.00), and seniors over 65 ($18.00). This event is rain or shine. There will be tents with picnic table seating for guests, but lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

The Battle of Brandywine, fought on September 11, 1777, stands as the largest and longest single‑day engagement of the American Revolution. Nearly 30,000 soldiers clashed across the fields and hills around Chadds Ford, Kennett Square, West Chester, and other townships in this area of Pennsylvania.

Brandywine Battlefield Park, a National Historic Landmark set on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, preserves one of the most significant landscapes of the Revolutionary War. The site is stewarded by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission with the support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

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