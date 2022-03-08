VIDEO: First Look at CHOIR BOY at Philadelphia Theatre Company

Philadelphia Theatre Company kicks off 2022 with the Philadelphia Premiere of a TONY Award-winning play from an Academy Award winning writer. Audiences return to PTC for soaring gospel music and a story about singing in your own key as Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy takes the stage.

Check out a first look video below!

Directed by PTC Resident Artist Jeffrey L. Page, this electric play about a young man creating his own path at a storied prep school features a new Gospel and R&B score created by celebrated musician Crystal Monee Hall, who serves as composer and musical director.

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. Honor. Legacy. Pride. Taking his place out front as the choir leader at the elite all-boys, all-Black prep school, Pharus Young is determined to make his mark by challenging expectations in a world steeped in deep-rooted traditions. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? From the pen of Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of MOONLIGHT, Choir Boy electrified Broadway with its soaring gospel, spiritual, and R&B performances. Choir Boy was nominated for five 2019 TONY Awards and won two. It won for Sound Design and a Special TONY Award for the music.

Choir Boy runs February 18 - March 13. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35. PTC continues its 10Tix program, supported by PNC Arts Alive, providing a select number of seats at $10 for every performance. Tickets are available at www.philatheatreco.org or by phone at 215-985-0420. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146.