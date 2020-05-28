Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Council Rock South Orchestra Performs Virtual 'Defying Gravity'

The Council Rock South orchestra has come together virtually to perform Defying Gravity!

The orchestra shared:

"Under the direction of Temple University student teacher Patrick Oberstaedt, the students of the Council Rock South Orchestra from Holland, PA put together a fantastic version of "Defying Gravity" from the musical, "Wicked." Special thanks also to Rachel Weisbart for editing the visual elements!

If you liked this performance, mark your calendars for our Virtual Spring Concert on June 10 at 7pm featuring all 3 groups from Council Rock South, Band, Choir, and Orchestra. It will feature 12 pieces including many premiers and will only be about an hour."

