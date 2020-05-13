VIDEO; AWB Produces PSA On Social Isolation

Acting Without Boundaries has released its first public service announcement (P.S.A.).

AWB is a non-profit year round theatre program for people of all ages with physical disabilities. We provide monthly theatre workshops and have two fully staged productions yearly. Part of the AWB mission is to provide the community with disability awareness through visits to schools, hospital, and civic organizations.

The actors of AWB want to do their part in the fight of Covid-19, so they created a short video for all people who are struggling with social isolation. The actors at AWB want to bring awareness that this struggle is something that many people in the disability community deal with on a daily basis. The video highlights their abilities and what they do to cope. The goal of this video is to help all people to feel that they are not alone and that they can make a difference.









Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You