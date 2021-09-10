University Of The Arts Presents Andreas Flourakis' I WANT A COUNTRY

University of the Arts will present I Want a New Country by Greek playwright Andreas Flourakis as part of the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts' fall 2021 season.

I Want a Country has been translated by Eleni Drivan and is directed by UArts Associate Professor Fadi Skeiker. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 16, 18 and 19 at 7 and 9 p.m. in the Levitt Auditorium of Gershman Hall at University of the Arts, 401. S. Broad St. More information and tickets are available at uarts.edu/i-want-country.

Please note: UArts is a vaccine- and mask-required community. Current students, faculty and staff must present a current university ID. Guests will be required to furnish proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Imagine living in a country that you used to love but must leave because you no longer feel a sense of belonging. That idea is the premise of I Want a Country, and audiences will hear from an ensemble in search of new communities and a society that restores their humanity and offers new opportunities.

While I Want a Country's themes are applicable to citizens of almost any nation, Skeiker's directorial vision focuses on Syrians who have been caught in their country's long-running civil war. Inside the theater, the audience will move from one performance location to the next, reflecting the dualistic structured/unstructured mobility of the refugee journey.

The production is a special collaboration with the Center for Immersive Media at University of the Arts, a creative research facility where students and faculty can explore the opportunities and implications of what it means to immersed in data, simulations, stories, performances and digital communities. Alan Price, the Center's director, and students designed the production's projection system and the images displayed by them.