Two-Day Artisan Market Returns To West Windsor Arts Center in November

You know the holidays are right around the corner when West Windsor Arts Council starts preparing for its annual two-day Artisan Market and Off the Wall Affordable Art Sale.

Now in its ninth consecutive year, the 2019 Artisan Market will showcase the work of 22 artisans on Saturday, November 16th, and Sunday, November 17th, with different artisans on each day. The art council hosts this event at the same time as its popular Off the Wall Affordable Art Sale, a juried show that attracts artists from all over New Jersey.

"Both events offer beautiful handmade items and artwork, and have become highly anticipated holiday shopping venues," says Aylin Green, Executive Director of the West Windsor Arts Council. The Artisan Market has become one of the most respected artisan venues in the region because of the level of talent it attracts. "You will find everything from handcrafted ceramics by Elisa Hirvonen, fired stoneware by Jane Proulx Art, handmade shea butter soap by Marianne Restoand and handcrafted jewelry by Mary Ann Marinelli, as well as the works of 18 other talented artisans," she says.

Among those, Tamerra Moeller of Heirloom Cards by Tamerra, LLC, is a returning favorite. She is best known for her beautiful iris-folded cards, scenes and mobiles. One such work recently won the Audubon Preserve Award at "Wild New Jersey," a juried show sponsored by New Jersey Audubon.

Another featured artisan, Virginia Peacock, of Califon, creates statement jewelry pieces using pearls and glass beads and metals. She enjoys working with women to create just the right piece, whether for a special event or just "knocking around the house," she says. She exhibits in New York and Florida, among other places including West Windsor Arts Center.

Stephanie Baness of Moxie Sorbet Designs specializes in fused glass furnishings, jewelry and tabletop accessories for the home. Her hand-cut creations combine beauty with function using jewel tones and unusual shapes. They are all fabricated by Stephanie and kiln-fired for 10 to 24 hours, before being signed and polished. Stephanie has a glass studio in Passaic, New Jersey.

Chanel Friscia of Waxing the Moon creates beeswax candles using all-natural materials and no artificial scents. Her goal is to create not only beautiful candles but also sustainable products that can help enhance your life in healthier ways.

The two-day Artisan Market will be open the following hours:

Saturday, November 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Opens early from 10 to 11 a.m. to WWAC members only)

Sunday, November 17, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

(Opens early from 11 a.m. to 12 noon for WWAC members only)

For more information about the show, as well as the artists and their work, please visit https://westwindsorarts.org/exhibition/artisan-market-2019





