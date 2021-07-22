TopCatt Cabaret Debuts At Concourse Dance Bar With Monthly Drag And Burlesque Residency

Concourse Dance Bar welcomes a brand new monthly variety show that is set to dazzle starting Wednesday, July 28th.

Philadelphia Drag Queen Maria TopCatt will host the brand-new TopCatt Cabaret, a star-studded adults-only show with a rotating cast of top drag and burlesque performers. Each month guests can anticipate a new, exciting cast of local and special headliners from across the country. In between acts, and after performances, a mixture of dance, pop, and top 40 music is played to keep the mood and energy elevated.

For TopCatt Cabaret's debut, look for performances by host Maria Topcatt, as well as Bebe Bardeaux, Anita Manhattan, Chasity St. Cartier, Ashanti Doll and Mika Romantic. Doors will open at 8:30pm. The Instagram-famous ball pit will be open before the show and during intermission. Tickets are on sale now for $20.00 each. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.concoursedancebar.com/calendar.

"Concourse Dance Bar was created to offer guests a place to escape," said owner Avram Hornik. "Our entire focus is on one thing - having fun. We want our guests to have silly, unpretentious, forget about your problems for a few hours, fun. With TopCatt Cabaret, we get to expand and diversify our entertainment options while fulfilling our mission in an all new way. We are thrilled to host such an amazingly talented line-up of performers."

Glowing lights, pulsing beats and retro flair are back - along with the Instagram-famous ball pit and the city's only ice bar. Philadelphia's largest and most popular dance club has returned to the scene with 15,000 of space centrally located in the very middle of Center City. After hosting a sold-out dance party for Philly Gay Pride Month and BOS Philly, Concourse continues to offer an escape from the pressures of the work week with a rotating list of top DJs and special events every weekend. Adding to the mix, Concourse now welcomes a brand new monthly residency that will bring new life to the dance floor mid-week, on the last Wednesday of every month.

For the brand new residency, guests will find a talented and energetic line-up curated and hosted by South Philly Leopard Queen Maria TopCatt. Meow! TopCatt has performed in all corners of the city and throughout the country. She has a loyal and growing following from her Drag Queen Story Time at Mister John's Music, as well as jaw-dropping performances at Frankie Bradley's, Fabrika, Voyeur, Evil Genius Beer Company, Queen's Brewery, Boxers PHL, Heat Bar and Nightclub, Ritz Theatre, Henrietta Hudson, and so many other popular venues over the last ten years. With her Concourse debut, TopCatt raises the bar with one of the largest and most exciting shows she has ever produced.

"TopCatt Cabaret is a cabaret style show hosted by myself, South Philly's leopard print, disco dancing, glamorous yet trashy showgirl," said TopCatt. "This show blends together performers from both burlesque and drag. The performers are the top in their game and (in my opinion) immensely talented. People should come to see the amazing talent booked, and to see and be entertained by me! I think I'm pretty frigin' awesome, and I'm funny as heck on the mic. Don't forge to bring your sense of humor and an open mind."

For July's big debut, the line-up includes Pennsylvania's Miss Anita Manhattan, Ashanti Doll and Mika Romantic. Guests will be captivated by Delaware Drag Icon winner, Chasity St. Cartier. Headlining act will be the award winning burlesque performer, The Doll of DC, Bebe Bardeaux. Bebe has won the 2019 Golden Smile Award at the Golden Legends Champion Challenge and the #1 top prize at the 2018 Washington D.C. Burlypicks competition. She was nominated for the 2018 New York Burlesque Festival's Hottest Freshman Award and the 2018 Best of Gay DC Best Burlesque Performer Award. For more information about Bebe Bardeaux, visit www.bebebardot.com.

As an added bonus for guests, the famous ball pit will be open before the show, as well as during intermission. Concourse also offers a full bar available for purchase, featuring a list of tasty draft cocktails, batched to perfection and poured on tap to assure that every drink is as delicious as the last. Must-try drinks include Concourse's signature Mermaid's Tears (coconut rum, Sprite, sprinkled with edible glitter) or Wildfire cocktail (Grey Goose pear vodka, melon liquor, pineapple and lime juice with Red Bull).

Looking ahead, August's line up will include co-host GiGi Holliday, who is ranked 40 in the 50 top burlesques in the country, and NYC performer Dirty Martini, who is best known for their tour performances with Dita Von Teese and is a regular cast member in all of Suzanne Bartch's shows in NYC. In September, Miss World Exotic Lou Lou D'Vil will be joining the fun.

For future line-ups and advance tickets, visit the Concourse website at www.concoursedancebar.com.