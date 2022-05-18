Tiny Dynamite's THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED To Return To Philadelphia

Tiny Dynamite has announced a brand new staging of their wildly popular production, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGED. This big-hearted comedy, written by Philadelphia's own Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch, will return Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake (302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia).

"Janeites and newcomers alike will be thrilled with this fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen," notes Tiny Dynamite Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more, as brought to life by some of Philadelphia's favorite performers."

This long-awaited return of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGED is a newly redesigned show, featuring refreshed scenic elements. Three nimble performers-Charlotte Northeast, Brittany Onukwugha, and Trevor Fayle-take on all of Austen's beloved heroines, friends, and love interests-and her incisive social satire-in just one hour. The production is directed by Tiny Dynamite's Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan.

Seats in the first two rows of the Bluver Theatre will be reserved and will be assigned in the order in which reservations are received. The remainder of the house will be general admission seating. This production will be recorded for a limited streaming release after the in-person run. More details about accessing that streaming version will be released at a later date.

COVID GUIDELINES

To protect our audiences and artists, proof of vaccination will be required at time of entry.

Please bring your vaccine card or a clear picture of it and your ID.

The audience capacity is limited.

Masks will be required for all patrons in all areas of the building.

The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake offers an improved HVAC system that well exceeds recommended guidelines in air exchange cycles and filtration.

Tiny Dynamite will have a COVID-19 compliance officer on site to ensure the company meets the highest standards of safety and cleanliness.

If you are feeling unwell, or if you have come into close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, please stay home for your health and that of our audiences and performers. Contact us for an exchange or refund.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are closely monitoring all updates, and our policies may evolve accordingly. We will share any updates about policy or procedure here, and will notify attendees via email.

Single tickets are now on sale at tinydynamite.org. Ticket prices range $25-$35.