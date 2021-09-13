Tiny Dynamite Announces Return To Live Performances With First Ever Outdoor Oktoberfest

Tiny Dynamite has announced their first ever Oktoberfest. This outdoor celebration of theatre, pumpkins, beer, and spooky stories takes place outdoors in the beautiful Powel House gardens (244 S 3rd St, Philadelphia). Conceived by Kathryn MacMillan and Meghan Winch and directed by Brett Ashley Robinson, the lively series of events, part of the company's signature "A Play, a Pie, and a Pint" program, will take place October 6-8, 2021.

"We are so excited to welcome live audiences back with this fun evening of outdoor storytelling," notes Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "Oktoberfest is a perfect fit for Tiny Dynamite's 'A Play, a Pie, and a Pint' series, which presents inventive short plays, in unexpected spaces, served with food and beverages. It's also a thrill to welcome the amazingly talented Brett Ashley Robinson to direct this project."

Tiny Dynamite's Oktoberfest will feature amusingly autumnal content, including Barvarian lore, pumpkin-spice controversies, Halloween-themed short stories, spectral encounters, and the funniest seasonal tweets Tiny Dynamite's team could find. Pre-performance, there will be crafts, games, and beer selections from local favorite Triple Bottom Brewing.

Powel House is one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the United States, and has played host to such historical figures as George & Martha Washington, Benjamin Rush, Benjamin Franklin, the Marquis de Lafayette and John Adams. Tiny Dynamite's Oktoberfest will take place in the gorgeous outdoor gardens of the estate.

To protect audiences and artists, there is limited availability for this event, and proof of vaccination will be required at time of entry - please bring a vaccine card or a clear picture of it and an ID. Tiny Dynamite will have a COVID-19 compliance officer on site to ensure the company meets the highest standards of safety and cleanliness.

Tiny Dynamite's Oktoberfest will take place October 6 - 8 from 7:00 - 8:30pm each evening. Tickets are $25 per person, and include the show, a beverage, and a snack. Rain dates are 10/11 (for 10/6 performance), 10/12 (for 10/7 performance), and 10/13 (for 10/8 performance). Tickets are available at https://tiny-dynamite.ticketleap.com/oktoberfest/.