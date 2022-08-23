Tiny Dynamite Announces 10th Anniversary Of A Play, A Pie, And A Pint

Tiny Dynamite will celebrate 10 years of its signature A Play, a Pie, and a Pint series with a special season of programming that breaks down perceptions that the arts are only for special occasions. The 2022-23 roster offers audiences the opportunity to experience theater with an accessible approach, featuring three special pop-up performances in collaboration with PhilaLandmarks along with a fully-produced production at the Drake Theatre. Subscriptions are now on sale for the company's 4-show season at tinydynamite.org. Single tickets go on sale August 30.

"We hope that audiences will raise a pint with us for this 10th anniversary with these fun and festive events," said Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "Since our founding in 2008, we have produced welcoming, empathetic, and community-based stories, and this season is no exception. We look forward to welcoming new audiences for theater with our accessible approach to presenting plays as we celebrate 10 delightful years of A Play, a Pie, and a Pint."

Tiny Dynamite's 2022-23 season includes:

Oktoberfest with Tiny Dynamite

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, 2022

Physick House Garden, 321 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA

Join Tiny Dynamite in the beautiful Physick House garden for amusingly autumnal content and some Halloween themes, too: spooky short stories, spectral encounters, and funny Halloween Tweets. Admission includes a snack and a beer, wine, or soft drink. To protect audiences and artists, there is limited availability for this event, and proof of vaccination will be required at time of entry.

Home for the Holidays with Tiny Dynamite

Dec. 9-11, 2022

Powel House, 244 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA

Tiny Dynamite will travel in time through the beautiful, historic Powel House. Together, audience members and artists alike will explore the rooms of one of America's finest examples of Georgian architecture and rediscover old holiday traditions, songs, and stories. This event uses the historic house's stairs; there will also be a wheelchair accessible performance available each night. To protect audiences and artists, there is limited availability for this event, and proof of vaccination will be required at time of entry.

Valentine's Day 2023 with Tiny Dynamite

Feb. 11, 12, and 14, 2023

Powel House, 244 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA

Looking for an extra cheesy night out to celebrate Valentine's Day? Join Tiny Dynamite for good times and big laughs with an all-new collection of stories, poetry, and themes about modern love - the good, the bad, and the hilarious. Perfect for couples, singles, and friends' night out! To protect audiences and artists, there is limited availability for this event, and proof of vaccination will be required at time of entry.

Meet Murasaki Shikibu Followed by Book Signing, and Other Things

By Julia Izumi

WORLD PREMIERE

Fully staged production

June 7-18, 2023

Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S Hicks St, Philadelphia, PA

Tonight we welcome Murasaki Shikibu in conversation to kick off the book launch of The Tale of Genji, one of the first novels ever written. Like, in the whole world. Granted, the event is over 1000 years late, but to make up for lost time, Lady Murasaki has a lot to say. If you're lucky, she might even talk about the book. She will take questions and give autographs following the discussion. A hit at FringeNYC 2016, Tiny Dynamite brings Julie Izumi's thought-provoking and witty play to Philadelphia for its regional premiere.

Subscriptions to Tiny Dynamite's 2022-23 season are currently available. Each subscription comes with one ticket to each of the season's shows, plus a snack and a beer, wine, or soft drink at each event. Subscribers also receive premium reserved seating and free exchanges (subject to availability). Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday 8/30.

In an effort to be responsive to changing conditions, Tiny Dynamite will notify audiences about any changes to offerings or COVID practices. As of August 2022, masks indoors when not eating or drinking and proof of vaccination will be required.

More information and tickets at tinydynamite.org.

About Tiny Dynamite:

Tiny Dynamite welcomes new audiences for theater with our accessible approach to presenting plays. Since our founding in 2008, we have produced welcoming, empathetic, and community-based stories. All programs take place under the banner of A Play, a Pie, and a Pint, a unique theatrical experience where each moderately priced ticket includes a performance, food, and beverage, often with seating at communal tables. Our tagline is "brilliantly casual"; we reinvigorate the art form by dismantling the perception that theater is only for "special occasions" and by breaking down barriers to participation. A Play, a Pie, and a Pint starts early, keeps costs low, and meets audiences where they are by moving productions around the city.

This allows us to operate from a spirit of joyful reinvention. We use low-fi magic and a pop-up aesthetic to push theatrical form while maintaining a deep, personal connection with the audience sharing the room. Our playful and unexpected work often explores the intersections of current events and history, as well as the relationship between the audience and the performer, in a spirit of fun, inclusion, and sociability.

We have commissioned and presented Philadelphia playwrights alongside American and Philadelphia premieres from emerging US and UK playwrights. As a women-led organization, Tiny Dynamite prioritizes women-led stories, and we seek to support racial, gender, and economic diversity in makers so that our work represents our vibrant city and arts community.