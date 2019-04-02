Author Tina Hutchence to Appear at New Hope Winery for Book Signing Event

New Hope Winery, the rustic winery, restaurant, and live music venue nestled in a charming 18th-century barn in scenic Bucks County, is hosting a book signing event with Tina Hutchence, author of the highly anticipated intimate biography MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS on Saturday, May 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. New Hope Winery is located at 6123 Lower York Road, New Hope Pennsylvania www.newhopewinery.com.

Recently released in Australia, MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS is the story of the legendary lead singer of INXS, as remembered by his sister Tina. Michael Hutchence died at only 37 but his fans are legion. He fronted a band that was one of the biggest in the world. Huge through the 1980s across the globe, INXS broke the mold by merging dance and rock with a sexy, infectious romanticism.

Tina adored Michael from the start. From a twelve-year-old holding him in her arms as a newborn, to being his teenage nanny, Tina remained Michael's trusted confidant until his sudden death. Tina's intimate and detailed telling of her brother's story - from faltering teenager with a lisp to raging rock star - blazes with love and adventure, and includes the acquired brain injury that changed everything for Michael. This personal and heartfelt biography reveals the incredible, rollercoaster life of Australia's most enduring superstar and shares the private moments of an adored brother, son and father.

The author will be signing books that will be available for purchase, as well as giving a brief presentation and Q & A. Admission is free.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christina 'Tina' Hutchence was born in Melbourne, Australia and managed to attend school in all three eastern states across six schools in four years. As a teenager she moved to Hong Kong and followed her mother into the motion picture industry as a makeup artist, a career she continued in after moving to California in her early twenties. Tina continues to keep Michael's memory alive sharing his story and supporting the Traumatic Brain Injury Association. She is the mother of two children and the proud grandmother to 5.

ABOUT INXS

With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.





