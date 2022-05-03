Tickets on Sale Now for Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Philadelphia Ballet has announced that tickets for its 2022 production of the holiday classic, George Balanchine's The NutcrackerÂ®, are now on sale to the public. Running 26 performances from December 9 through December 28 at the Academy of Music, this year's production continues one of the Philadelphia region's most anticipated and cherished holiday traditions. Single tickets for The Nutcracker begin at $25, and all tickets for the December 9 opening night performance are priced at just $10.

Tickets are available for purchase at philadelphiaballet.org/2022-2023-season/nutcracker/

"Few ballets capture the imagination and charm the senses like George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, and it is always a thrill to see this classic work performed live and in-person," said Shelly Power, the Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "For this year's production, we are delighted to continue our new tradition of pricing all opening night tickets for The Nutcracker at only $10, which we hope will make the holiday magic more accessible for audiences throughout Philadelphia and beyond."

Beloved by generations around the world, this enduring classic follows Marie on a night of adventure as she is transported from her bedroom to The Land of Sweets, a magical wonderland where flowers waltz, snowflakes twirl, and enchanted toys transform into handsome princes. A holiday treasure for the whole family to enjoy, this production comes to life with resplendent costumes, opulent sets, and captivating choreography-all to the backdrop of Tchaikovsky's mesmerizing score.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring this beloved work to the stage each year," said Angel Corella, the Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "The magic of The Nutcracker brings families and ballet lovers throughout our community together, to celebrate the season. Our dancers and artistic staff are honored to share this joyful production with audiences of all ages."

All visitors to Philadelphia Ballet productions at the Academy of Music are required to adhere to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' policies for Covid-19 vaccination and masking. Patrons are encouraged to visit the Kimmel Cultural Campus website in advance of their visit, for the latest updates to these policies.

Subscriptions for the 2022/2023 season at Philadelphia Ballet are also available, including Choose Your Own subscription packages, which provide the option to include The Nutcracker in season subscriptions. Subscription packages start at $70 and are available online at https://philadelphiaballet.org/2022-2023-season/subscribe/ or by calling (215) 893-1955.