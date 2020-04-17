Theatre Philadelphia Launches $200,000 In Emergency Relief For Theatre Workers

Theatre Philadelphia, the region's theatre marketing and leadership organization, announces Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief as a response to the needs of the region's theatre workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting with a pool of $200,000, Theatre Philadelphia will award micro-grants of $300 on a first-come-first-serve basis to theatre workers impacted by COVID-19 closures and cancellations. Eligible applicants should live within a 35-mile radius of Philadelphia's City Hall and work in any creative, technical, service, or administrative capacity in theatre. Applications are now open.

Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief includes contributions from the Virginia Brown Martin Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, CHG Charitable Trust, the June and Steve Wolfson Family Foundation, the Victory Foundation, who also provide support to Theatre Philadelphia's Barrymore program; Linda and David Glickstein Fund at The Philadelphia Foundation, and Anonymous and Individual contributions. Since 1995, the Barrymores have recognized theatre professionals in the region and offered more than $90,000 in grants to artists and organizations annually.

"We want to deeply thank our generous Barrymore supporters for recognizing and answering to the immediate threat this crisis poses for theatre professionals," says Theatre Philadelphia board president, Jason Lindner. "Through this effort, Theatre Philadelphia will do our utmost to help fulfill the emergent needs of as many individuals as possible."

So long as conditions allow, Theatre Philadelphia still plans to continue the annual tradition of celebrating the region's theatre in the fall. However, Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief efforts will help to serve the community's immediate needs, during a time when so many face challenges.

Based on a recent survey conducted by Theatre Philadelphia, 97% of freelance and contract workers in theatre have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 70% of professional theatre artists have lost or will lose 50% of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief effort extends to the entire theatre community.

"We have to continuously assess the impact of the pandemic on our theatre community," says Marketing Manager Katherine Clark. "At this time, theatres in our region have lost millions of dollars due to closures. This means that countless theatre workers have lost a significant percentage of their anticipated incomes. Theatre Philadelphia intends to reach out to individuals in our community, and to make the most impact right now."

Each year, theatres employ thousands of creative professionals and service workers. The relief effort can only cover a fraction of the need demonstrated in our city at this time.

Theatre Philadelphia is currently accepting public donations to amplify the total effort. All donations will make their way directly into the hands of local theatre workers encountering extreme financial burden. A donation of $300 will provide a micro-grant for one individual.

No contribution is too small to make an impact. To learn more, make a donation, or to submit an application, visit www.theatrephiladelphia.org/emergencyrelief.





