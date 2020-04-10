Theatre Philadelphia Announces Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief

Theatre Philadelphia has released the following message:

Theatre Philadelphia, the region's theatre marketing and leadership organization, announced Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief as a response to the needs of the region's theatre workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief will award micro-grants of $300 to individuals who live in the Philadelphia region, work in theatre, and whose theatre income has been impacted by COVID-19. Individuals who live within a 35-mile radius of Philadelphia's City Hall are eligible to apply. Micro-grants are first-come-first-serve.

Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief includes contributions from the CHG Charitable Trust, the June and Steve Wolfson Family Foundation, and the Victory Foundation, who also provide support to Theatre Philadelphia's Barrymore program.

They welcome applications from all individuals who work in the theatre industry, including, but not limited to: performers, administrators, box office/event staff, choreographers, stage managers, designers, directors, dramaturgs, playwrights, production staff, musicians, teaching artists, technicians, and service workers.

The total starting amount for the Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief program is $145,000 which will give us the ability to award at least 480 micro-grants.

i??However, we very much expect the number of applications expressing need to exceed this amount, which is why we are asking you to consider a tax-deductible contribution. Our goal is to serve at least 1,000 theatre workers in our region. A donation of $300 will serve as a micro-grant for one individual.

Emergency Relief will be open for applications on April 13th for individuals working in Philadelphia theatre who have lost income through cancelled or postponed productions due to COVID-19.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must live within a 35-mile radius of Philadelphia's City Hall.

Applicants must be active participants in the Philadelphia Region's theatre community.

Applicants must have evidence of income loss while working in the Philadelphia Region's theatre community due to COVID-19.

Applicants must not have another source of income OR a second source of income is also limited.

For more information visit: www.theatrephiladelphia.org/emergencyrelief





