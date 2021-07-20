The Philly POPS Will Give Christmas Gifts To Local Children From Military, Police, and Fire Department Families

For the seventh annual Christmas in July, The Philly POPS will give tablets to children of members of the military, PAL, and Philadelphia Fire Departments. The events of the past year made clear the need, and with these tablets, the POPS looks to make learning possible for students, wherever they are.

As part of this event, the POPS will also give away free tickets, including tickets to A Philly POPS Christmas and two full season subscriptions on the POPS website and social media platforms (starting 7/23/21, ending 7/30/21).

Christmas in July marks the on-sale date for tickets to the POPS' well-attended Christmas concert series at the Kimmel Center in December - Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition, this year featuring Broadway and West End Star Scarlett Strallen and Broadway legend and Philly native Hugh Panaro. Additionally, The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform its annual one-night-only Christmas Celebration, featuring its traditional performance of The Harlem Nutcracker at Penn Live Arts on December 18, 2021.

A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season is part of The Philly POPS 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season, which celebrates the return of live music with shows like SINATRA: A Man and His Music, Dancin' in the Streets: The Music of Motown, HAMMERSTEIN: The Song is You, Star Wars: A Galaxy of Music, and more.

Christmas in July also serves to announce the eighth annual I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert on December 3. This invitation-only concert provides free tickets to the families of military, veterans, police officers and firefighters and honors their commitment to service and our nation's traditions and values.

The Christmas in July ceremony will be held at Love Park. Expect a holiday atmosphere with Santa Claus, Victorian carolers, POPS musicians performing songs of the Christmas season, and fun surprises.

This event is part of the POPS' Salute Series - events held in connection with American civic holidays that honor the very American tradition of service.