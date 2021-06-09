The Philly POPS Takes The Stage For Three Performances In The Annual Wawa Welcome America Festival

The Philly POPS will celebrate Independence Day and the return of live music with three performances during the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival, including POPS on Independence at the Mann with Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated Broadway artist Josh Henry, POPS at the Celebration of Freedom, and the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert-opening for international superstars Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

These concerts are free of charge, but guests must pre-register for tickets. The Philly POPS Salute Series performances are presented by Comcast NBCUniversal and in partnership with Wawa Welcome America.

July 3: POPS on Independence at the Mann Center, 7 p.m.

The Philly POPS continues its 42-year tradition of performance on Independence Day in POPS on Independence at the Mann. Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell leads the POPS, along with Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Henry in his debut with the POPS. Josh is best known for his role as Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel and as Aaron Burr in the touring production of Hamilton.

The POPS orchestra will perform patriotic favorites, showtunes, standards, and popular hits, along with a glimpse of the 2021-2022 LIGHTS UP! SHOWTIME! Season.

This performance will be at the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts; the event is free, but tickets are required. More details at phillypops.org/popsonindependence

July 4: POPS at the Celebration of Freedom, 10:30 a.m.

The POPS strikes up the band for a swinging patriotic performance to accompany the City's Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, which will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, remarks from Mayor Jim Kenney, the presentation of the Mayor's Magis Award, the Celebrate Freedom Award, and the Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

In-person free tickets are limited, and pre-registration is required.

July 4: Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert at the Mann Center, 7 p.m.

The Philly POPS kicks off Philly's July 4 concert celebration at the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. The POPS takes the stage for its 5th year as part of the July 4 concert, opening for international superstars Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

After an evening of performances, the city's grand finale fireworks show will bring the festivities to a close.

General admission and lawn access will be available for in-person guests; tickets are free, but pre-registration is required. For more details about the POPS Independence Day performances, visit phillypops.org.