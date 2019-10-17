The Philly POPS Rocks The 50th Anniversary Of Abbey Road

Beatles crossing ahead! Beatlemania sweeps Philadelphia as The Philly POPS presents POPS Rocks Abbey Road, November 8, 9, and 10, 2019 at the Kimmel Center. This performance features acclaimed tribute band Classical Mystery Tour and the full 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra.

Despite being recognized by some as their best album, The Beatles never toured Abbey Road, since they famously broke up following its release. Classical Mystery Tour, previously featured in 2017's A Sgt. Pepper Celebration, will reflect the evolution of the Beatles' career through their music and dress. The performance culminates with Abbey Road, imagining how this Beatles masterwork may have sounded live.

"It just wouldn't be the TOPS of the POPS without The Beatles." said Philly POPS Music Director Todd Ellison. "The Beatles are arguably the greatest rock group of all time, and Abbey Road really represents the height of their career and songwriting. They tried many new instruments and techniques, and the experimentation really paid off. And, this is the album where George Harrison really came to the forefront as a songwriter and a performer. It's exciting to perform these pieces with the full orchestra, just like the Beatles recorded them."

Abbey Road is the final album "The Fab Four" recorded as a group and is one of The Beatles' four multi-platinum albums. Abbey Road was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1995 and holds 14th place on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list. On September 26, 2019, the 50th anniversary remastered version of Abbey Road was released, featuring previously unheard material, as well as instrumental parts that were hidden or lost during mixing.

"We really make an effort to sound exactly like the originals," explains James Owen, the founder of Classical Mystery Tour. "The orchestra score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording."



Performances: November 8, 8pm; November 9, 3pm; November 10, 3pm

Tickets: Starting at $35



Performance details at: www.phillypops.org/abbeyroad





