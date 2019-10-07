The Philly POPS Performs THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS for Halloween Bash

"Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange?" The quintessential Hollywood Halloween tradition comes to Philly as The Philly POPS, under the direction of maestro Stuart Chafetz, presents Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live to Film at The Met Philadelphia, October 24 and 25, 2019.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will be a live-to-film performance costume party, featuring a 70-piece orchestra playing the original score along with a screening of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This performance will be the POPS' second performance at The Met Philadelphia and its first live-to-film concert-made possible by the Met Philadelphia's state-of-the-art audio and video equipment. This will be The Met Philadelphia's first full-orchestra theatrical presentation, and the first presentation of The Nightmare Before Christmas by an orchestra in Philadelphia.

Released in 1993, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas follows the story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington as he attempts to claim Christmas for himself. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters-Lock, Shock, and Barrel-to help him kidnap Santa Claus, but his plan soon falls apart. This production has been performed three times at The Hollywood Bowl-returning in 2016 by popular demand and again in 2018 for the 25th Anniversary performance. This film is rated "PG."

All guests are invited to attend in costume; Tim Burton-themed costumes are especially encouraged. This performance is part of The Philly POPS at The Met Philadelphia series. For more details, visit www.phillypops.org/met.





