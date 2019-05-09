The Philly POPS Announces Free Memorial Day 2019 Concert

The Philly POPS announced today that Memorial Salute Philadelphia's only concert in honor of Memorial Day returns to the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on May 25, 2019.

Now in its fourth year, Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Salute is a community-oriented concert honoring the American tradition of service. In celebration of those who serve, all tickets to the concert will be provided FREE of charge. Particular blocks of seats will be provided for veterans, active military, Philadelphia police officers, and firefighters plus local students and Boy and Girl Scouts.

The Philly POPS is incredibly proud to host Philly's Memorial Day concert. We are grateful to Comcast NBCUniversal for helping us provide thousands of free tickets to the community and for helping us make this a special day of celebration and remembrance, said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS.

Led by Maestro Todd Ellison, Memorial Salute features the 65-piece POPS orchestra, internationally-recognized Philly native Justin Hopkins, The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The Voices of the POPS, and local student choirs in a stirring line-up of patriotic anthems, Great American Songbook classics, and showtunes.

The event opens with the Presentation of the Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Participating choirs from local schools in the Greater Philadelphia Area will join in song with the Festival Chorus and the Voices of the POPS.

Part of the POPS's Salute Series, free community events like Memorial Salute are designed for an audience of local families gathered together to celebrate the American holidays. This concert at the Mann takes the POPS out of the concert hall and into a different neighborhood, making the concert accessible to those who live nearby.

Registration for tickets is free

Gates open at 5 p.m. on May 25. Seating is first-come, first-served on the Great Lawn, the Terrace, and under cover in the main section. Attendees with a seating preference should arrive early to choose their seats. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring the whole family, blankets for the lawn, and picnic dinners.





