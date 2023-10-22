The Philadelphia Orchestra Association and The Musicians Of The Philadelphia Orchestra Reach Forward-Looking Three-Year Contract

The contract is effective September 11, 2023, through September 13, 2026.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

The Philadelphia Orchestra Association and the musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra have announced the ratification of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, effective September 11, 2023, through September 13, 2026. Under the terms of the new agreement, musician minimum salaries will increase over the term of the contract by a total of 15.8%: 6% in year one, 4.5% in year two, and 4.5% in year three. The agreement acknowledges and addresses unprecedented COVID-era financial cooperation between the Association and the musicians, with a forward-looking commitment to maintaining the internationally preeminent status of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

“Following the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, our joint challenge was to find a new and financially responsible path forward that recognizes and furthers the placement of The Philadelphia Orchestra as one of the world's greatest musical ensembles,” said Ralph W. Muller and Michael D. Zisman, co-chairs of the Board of Trustees of The Philadelphia and Kimmel Center, Inc. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we express our appreciation and gratitude to all involved in the negotiations.”

“Through this first post-pandemic era contract, negotiated in a complex context, we continue to demonstrate that a focus on common goals and the greatness of the ensemble is always the path forward,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. “My deep thanks and appreciation to the musicians of the Orchestra and the Board of Trustees, and to the administrative team, for bringing this agreement to fruition. Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will continue to envision, create, and perform at the very highest level, leading the rapidly evolving landscape of music worldwide.”

With commitment to collaboration, to continuing to build a durable institution following the unprecedented COVID disruption, and to maintaining The Philadelphia Orchestra at the highest level of the world's greatest musical ensembles, Association leadership and the Negotiating Committee of the Orchestra embarked on a responsible process to achieve this pathbreaking post-pandemic era agreement. The musicians' Negotiating Committee consisted of Chair David Fay, bass; Dara Morales, violin; William Polk, violin; Nate West, bass; Olivia Staton, flute; Holly Blake, contrabassoon; and Ellen Trainer, president of the Philadelphia Musicians' Union, Local 77, American Federation of Musicians. The Association team consisted of President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky, Executive Director Ryan Fleur, Chief Artistic Production Officer Tanya Derksen, Senior Director of Orchestra Personnel Marilyn Rife, and Director of Strategic Initiatives Katharine Schimmer. Additional assistance was provided by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.



John-Paul Satres NO EXIT Extended at Quintessence Theatre Group Photo
Quintessence Theatre Group extends the run of John-Paul Satre's 'No Exit' through November 5. Don't miss the chance to see this fierce take on the afterlife at the Sedgwick Theater in Northwest Philadelphia.

Renowned American Baritone Timothy McDevitt To Lead Reading Symphony Holiday Pops Photo
Renowned baritone Timothy McDevitt leads 'Pops Home for the Holidays' with the Reading Symphony Orchestra. Join the festive performance on December 9th at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Season Photo
Discover the upcoming season of Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, featuring Shakespeare plays, musicals, and children's theatre. Explore the theme of 'Persistence of Love' and experience engaging performances that celebrate love in all its forms. Get ready for an exciting summer of theater!

Broadway, Film & TV Choreographer Shannon Lewis Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Team at Bu Photo
Broadway, film, and TV choreographer Shannon Lewis joins the creative team of Bucks County Playhouse's production of 'The Rocky Horror Show.'

