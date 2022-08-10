The Crossing Presents Shara Nova's TITRATION, August 13

Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing gives the Philadelphia premiere performance of Shara Nova's TITRATION at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill this Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4:00pm. The new work delves into feelings of joy, rage, and determination, told through songs by singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova-the composer of one of The Crossing's acclaimed Carols after a Plague, also known for her work as My Brightest Diamond.

Shara writes of her new work, "Titration is an hour long choral song cycle which examines difficult emotions like fear, sorrow, disgust or rage through the lens of the nervous system and utilizes body-centered practices that develop one's capacity to calm oneself when such emotions arise. In these times of conflict and crisis, how can we feel more, rather than less?

This music is greatly influenced by the Somatic Abolitionist body of work and practices of Resmaa Menakem. Additional influence for this work comes from polyvagal theory author Deb Dana, Somatic Experiencing therapy, Alexander Technique, as well as practices learned from Qi-gong teacher Master Chunyi Lin and Laughter Yoga."

Audience members are invited to a pre-concert discussion with conductor, Donald Nally, and composer, Shara Nova, in the Burleigh Cruikshank Memorial Chapel at 3:00pm, followed by and a post-concert picnic in celebration of the choir's first concert in their home city in August.



TITRATION

The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4:00pm

(pre-concert talk with Shara Nova at 3:00pm;

post-concert picnic at 5:00pm)

The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill | 8855 Germantown Ave. | Philadelphia, PA

Tickets: $20 to $35

Ticket Link: https://thecrossing.ticketleap.com/titration/