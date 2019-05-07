The Bowery Presents Comedian TJ Miller

T.J. Miller is one of the most sought-after comedians in the world, certainly the northern part of the western hemisphere. He has been diligently working to make people laugh for over fifteen years, and is driven by the altruistic mission statement that life is fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy which permeates everyday life by doing comedy.

The Bowery Presents TJ Miller: "Touring in Perpetuity" on Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 PM. There is a venue presale from Wednesday, May 8th at 10AM thru Thursday, May 9th at 10PM. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 10th at 10AM. Tickets are $35/$25 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. This is an outside promoter, State Theatre member benefits do not apply. This show is recommended for mature audiences only.

Miller's voice stars as Gene in the EMOJI MOVIE and Fred in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, BIG HERO 6. Miller also talks like an old drag queen after a hard night of chain smoking, and thus has voiced many characters including the character Tuffnut in the Oscar-nominated animated films HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2. He played Auggie in the first R-rated stop motion animated film HELL AND BACK with Nick Swardson and Prancer in ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS. In television, he voices Robbie from GRAVITY FALLS, Tuffnut in How To Train Your Dragon's DRAGONS: RIDERS OF BERK, Brad in HIGH SCHOOL USA!, Randy in F IS FOR FAMILY and a volcano in FAMILY GUY. Don't forget about GORBURGER, a show so strange you'll just have to google it to understand.

You may recognize his non-animated face and body from his roles in FOX's big screen comic book adaptation of DEADPOOL, the highest grossing R-rated film of all time, 2014's surprise indie hit TRANSFORMERS 4, Pete Holmes' HBO comedy series CRASHING, Mike Judge's HBO comedy series SILICON VALLEY, for which he received the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy, or even THE GOODWIN GAMES which was canceled after 7 episodes (he was also on CARPOOLERS with Jerry O'Connell and that lasted 13 episodes).

He resides in New York City where he struggles to find meaning in an uncertain world. He is first and foremost, and always will be, a comedian. His Standup is "Smooth Like Fire, Hip Like Lincoln." Next year T.J. can be seen in the upcoming film UNDERWATER opposite Kristin Stewart, a Twentieth Century Fox disaster thriller that is the perfect full circle return to his roots in Cloverfield. He will work until his death to make you happy. He loves you. He has been performing his absurdist observational standup act worldwide for over 15 years, and has never gone to the bathroom in his pantaloons on stage.

This show is recommended for mature audiences only.





