The Art Of The Beatles Exhibition And Sale Announced at the Dane Fine Art Rittenhouse in Philadelphia

Sixties cultural icons "come together" for the first time in a rare museum collection of their hand signed art work at the Dane Fine Art Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. Exhibit commemorates the 55th anniversary of the Beatles last Philadelphia live concert, August 1966. All works are available to purchase.

In commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Beatles last Philadelphia appearance at JFK stadium, August 16, 1966, an amazing specially curated museum collection of hand signed artwork from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon & George Harrison will open to the public for two special weeks at Dane Fine Art Rittenhouse, 116 South 19th Street (19th and Sansom) in Philadelphia. All exhibition artwork is available for purchase from Wednesday, August 11th through Sunday, August 15th and Wednesday, August 18th - Sunday, August 22nd. Admission is free. Exhibition hours are 12 noon - 7:00 pm except Sundays (12 noon - 5:00 pm). This promises to be the largest collection of hand-signed works from the four Beatles ever assembled in Philadelphia.

Rarely has one exhibit featured the hand-signed artworks of all four Beatles together in one place. This is a unique opportunity to see the creative minds of four Rock legends." Glaser continues, "Attendees will have the opportunity to witness each artist's different personalities emerge and the different styles they favored. Lennon is the line drawer in the style of Hirschfeld and Thurber. Paul is an abstract expressionist similar to De Kooning and Dali, while Ringo is the pop artist in the style of Warhol and Haring.